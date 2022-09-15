Chase Briscoe sits in his car in the garage area during a practice session for the Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
BRISTOL — Chase Briscoe wants to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this weekend. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola cares little about the playoffs in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Riley Herbst is caught somewhere in between as he comes to Bristol for the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race on Friday night.
Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Ford and winner earlier this season at Phoenix, is part of the 16-driver Cup Series playoff field along with teammate Kevin Harvick. While Harvick is 35 points out of the cutoff in a must-win situation, Briscoe still has hopes he could get in by points.
After all, Briscoe made a last-lap bid to take the lead from Tyler Reddick to win the Food City Dirt Race back in March when the track was covered in clay. Now that’s back to concrete, Briscoe is still optimistic as a former Bristol winner in the Xfinity Series.
While there is pressure to advance in the playoffs, Briscoe tries to keep an even keel.
“Unfortunately, we’re both in a terrible situation points wise, where we’re both 15th and 16th,” Briscoe said. “Going into this race, Kevin’s in a way worse spot than I am. I have the opportunity to so point my way in, but Kevin has to go there and win.
“There’s definitely pressure because the whole company, obviously is relying on Kevin and I to, you know, try to win a championship. For us to both be out after the first round would be really unfortunate. So there’s definitely a pressure, you want to make all those men and women that work countless hours put all their effort into these racecars, you want to give them something to be prideful about.”
PLAYOFFS? PLAYOFFS?
Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Ford, and teammate Cole Custer aren’t worried about points. After missing the playoffs in the regular-season, their focus is on winning races and experimenting for next season.
“Now that we’re out of the playoffs, the 10 team individually, we’ve used it as an opportunity to kind of swing for the fences on stuff that is way outside of the box on anything that we’ve looked at previously,” said Almirola, a two-time winner in the Cup Series. “It’s also a big learning curve for our organization.”
XFINITY PLAYOFFS
Herbst, who drives the No. 98 Ford in the Xfinity Series, is in a position where he would love to get a first career win at Bristol, but also must be conscience of the points. He’s currently ninth in the standings, but is excited about Bristol where he finished third in the 2021 Food City 300.
“We always have fast race cars at Bristol so I hope I can capitalize on it this weekend,” Herbst said. “We haven’t had the speed of some of the teams this season, but part of that, my execution hasn’t been where it’s needed. That’s what I work on every week to get better.”