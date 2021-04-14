BRISTOL — Two-time defending World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet is ready to see what the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track is all about.
Sweet, driver of the No. 49 NAPA car, will be one of the favorites when the series comes to BMS on April 22-24 for the Bristol Throwdown. It will be the Sprint Cars’ first visit to the high banks since 2001.
It’s not Sweet’s first trip to Bristol. He finished 22nd in the 2013 spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race, driving for car owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. Now back on the dirt tracks where he’s more accustomed to, Sweet has been burning it up driving for his brother- in-law, former NASCAR star Kasey Kahne. After 24 wins the last two seasons, he’s already a five-time winner in 2021.
“We have a lot of confidence. We’re the two-time defending champions and have been able to win quite a few races,” Sweet said Wednesday in a Zoom call with local media. “These are long seasons. To win five races and be leading the points is where we want to be, but we have to keep our heads out.”
Bristol presents some tough challenges, most notably the speeds. When the sprint cars last raced at Bristol, the speeds reached 138 mph. They’ve only gotten faster in the years since.
“Obviously, it’s a bigger and more banked race track than we’re used to so as drivers we’re a little nervous,” Sweet said. “Once we get there and practice, I think we will be pretty good with it.”
Sweet feels his previous experience on the Bristol concrete will be of some benefit racing on the dirt. Still, there are more questions than answers at this point. Some of the other favorites include NASCAR star Kyle Larson, 10-time Outlaws champion Donny Schatz and defending ASCOC champion Aaron Reutzel, a winner at nearby Volunteer Speedway last summer.
“There are a lot of unknowns about sprint cars at Bristol,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to race a stock car at Bristol so I have an idea of the race track. We can go back 20 years and watch videos of how sprint cars looked there. The Thursday practice day is something we don’t typically get with the sprint cars. There’s going to be a lot of adapting on the fly.”
The Outlaws and Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds have a practice day Thursday, April 22, with full-blown racing programs on April 23-24.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY OPENER
After being rained out two weeks ago, the 2021 season for the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series at Kingsport Speedway is scheduled to start Friday night.
A 60-lap feature for the Late Model Stock division headlines the program on the 3/8-mile concrete oval. Other divisions include Sportsman, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Pure Street.
Adult tickets are $12 with kids 12-under admitted free.
An open practice is scheduled for the racers Thursday 3-8 p.m.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Johnson City rider Adam Britt opened the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series in style with wins in the 250A and Pro (450A) classes. Riding a Yamaha, Britt won all four motos with Matt Burkeen from Raleigh, North Carolina, the runner-up in both classes.
It was a battle of Brandons in the 30+ race. Brandon Belcher from Johnson City rode his Kawasaki to the win with Brandon Hughes from Roan Mountain second on a Suzuki. Belcher was runner-up to Hans Neel from Piney Flats in the 30+ class.
Houston Hayworth from Kingsport paced the Unlimited C class. He was also runner-up to Cory Thornsberry from Piney Flats in the 450C race. Lindsay Britt from Kingsport won the women’s race with Kelly Neel from Piney Flats second. Logan Boomershine from Piney Flats crossed the line first in ATV Amateur and Kevin Kennedy from Blountville was next.
Trey Emert from Johnson City finished second in the 25+ race and Logan Barnett from Roan Mountain was runner-up in 450D. Alex Colley from Norton, Virginia, posted runner-up finishes in two classes. Among the youngest riders, Maddex Rhudy from Mountain City was the winner in the 51cc multi-speed class with Westen Payne from Kingsport second.
The Hot Summer Nights Series returns to action April 24 at I-81 Motorsports Park.