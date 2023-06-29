Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
NORTH WILKESBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 21: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Trackhouse Motorplex Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
Ross Chastain celebrates in victory lane after winning Sunday's Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
NASCAR Media
Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
NASCAR Media / Meg Oliphant
NORTH WILKESBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 21: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Trackhouse Motorplex Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
NASCAR Media / Jared C. Tilton
Fans watch from turn 1 during the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
NASCAR Media
Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 DeWalt Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ion October in Concord, North Carolina.
It’s important for race fans to support their local tracks, but if they want to go to other major NASCAR races outside of Bristol Motor Speedway, there are some great options at Speedway Motorsports venues within a four-hour drive.
Last weekend, I made the trek to Nashville Superspeedway, which is actually located between Lebanon and Murfreesboro off Interstate 840. The racing was good, with Ross Chastain making a couple of daring moves through traffic to hold off Martin Truex Jr. for the win.