It’s important for race fans to support their local tracks, but if they want to go to other major NASCAR races outside of Bristol Motor Speedway, there are some great options at Speedway Motorsports venues within a four-hour drive.

Last weekend, I made the trek to Nashville Superspeedway, which is actually located between Lebanon and Murfreesboro off Interstate 840. The racing was good, with Ross Chastain making a couple of daring moves through traffic to hold off Martin Truex Jr. for the win.

