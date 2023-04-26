Motorsports are dangerous by nature, but races at Bristol and Talladega last weekend proved to be too close for comfort.

The Danger Ranger on Dirt race featured a mixture of professional drivers and YouTube personalities racing Ford Ranger pickups on Bristol Motor Speedway’s converted dirt surface. With the Ford Ranger’s high center of gravity and the inexperience of some drivers, what could go wrong?

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you