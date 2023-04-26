Ilan Bental (69x) launches through the air in this massive pileup during Saturday's Danger Ranger on Dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Although there was excessive wreckage, there were no major injuries.
Earl Neikirk / BMS
Keith McGee (1776) leads Kameron McConchie (22) to the finish of last Saturday's Danger Ranger on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Earl Neikirk / BMS
Carl Edwards flips after hitting Ryan Newman, left, on the last lap of the Aaron's 499 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26, 2009. The spectacular flips have become commonplace at the drafting tracks of Daytona and Talladega.
Motorsports are dangerous by nature, but races at Bristol and Talladega last weekend proved to be too close for comfort.
The Danger Ranger on Dirt race featured a mixture of professional drivers and YouTube personalities racing Ford Ranger pickups on Bristol Motor Speedway’s converted dirt surface. With the Ford Ranger’s high center of gravity and the inexperience of some drivers, what could go wrong?
Turns out, there was plenty.
There were eight different times over a 50-lap race when the trucks either landed on their side or upside down after an accident. While the spectacular wrecks produced plenty of excitement, it was even too much for race promoter Cleetus McFarland.
McFarland, real name Garrett Mitchell, even got on the track’s p.a. system to talk to the fans about shortening the race for safety purposes. He acknowledged at the end of the night the event probably wouldn’t be back next season.
Of course, there’s still a decision yet to be announced whether the Bristol surface will be covered with dirt in 2024. Regardless, it is a good decision to not bring the Rangers back.
At NASCAR’s biggest and fastest track, its drivers survived another race weekend at Talladega without major injuries.
The organization deserves much praise for all the safety advancements following the death of Dale Earnhardt at the end of the 2001 Daytona 500. To date, it’s the last fatality at a major NASCAR race.
Since that time, we’ve seen soft walls, the HANS device and other innovations which has led to drivers surviving and in many cases escaping serious injury in crashes that would have likely been fatal years earlier.
Blaine Perkins had a spectacular wreck, flipping six times in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. He was transported to the hospital, but luckily, he came away with minor injuries. On Sunday, a multi-car accident was scarier in one sense.
Kyle Larson’s car spun out of control and then up the track where he was hit by Ryan Preece’s incoming car at full speed. The accident was so violent that it broke part of the roll cage on the right side of Larson’s car. Thankfully, it wasn’t on the driver’s side or it could have been much, much worse.
It’s hard to come up with a viable solution on the superspeedways, where the cars run in the big packs. For many fans it’s the style of racing they love, evident by the packed grandstands. But, it is extremely dangerous for all involved.
It’s been 36 years since Bobby Allison’s car crashed into the catchfence at Talladega nearly getting into a crowd of spectators. Since then, the cars have been slowed by restrictor plates and now by tapered spacers.
The races are somewhat predictable, a lot of riding around in single-wide or side-by-side the vast majority of the 500 miles. Then, the final 50 miles are absolute insanity as the drivers get more and more aggressive.
It has become more common for these races to end with a last-lap crash such as Sunday when Kyle Busch emerged the winner. Unfortunately, I don’t know a solution to make the races at Daytona and Talladega safer, but hopefully someone comes up with one soon. It has become too close for comfort to me.