614410a82455a.image.jpg

Chandler Smith (18) goes to the outside of Tyler Ankrum (26) on his way to winning the 2021 UNOH 200 for the NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway.

 Randall Perry

BRISTOL — It could be a big night for the Smith boys with two separate 200-lap races Thursday on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Defending race champion Chandler Smith and regular-season champion Zane Smith are among the favorites for the UNOH 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Sammy Smith comes into the Bush’s Beans 200 looking to win the championship in the ARCA Menards East Series.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

