Chase Elliott, left, and car owner Rick Hendrick celebrate in Victory Lane following their season championship victory in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Chase Elliott, left, and car owner Rick Hendrick celebrate in Victory Lane following their season championship victory in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Should Chase Elliott get a waiver for the NASCAR playoffs once he recovers from a broken leg suffered in a snowboarding accident? It’s the hot topic of debate among the most fervent NASCAR fans.
The precedent has been set with Kyle Busch getting a waiver to compete for NASCAR’s championship in 2015 after suffering a broken leg in an Xfinity Series race at Daytona. Busch missed 11 races that season, but he came back to qualify for the playoffs and win the championship.
Some have argued the difference was that Busch was hurt in a race car, while Elliott’s injuries are non-racing related. That doesn’t seem to hold up when you consider it wasn’t a Cup race when Busch was injured. Sure, it was another NASCAR event. However, it wasn’t directly related to his day job.
So, it’s likely that Elliott will receive a waiver from NASCAR after his unfortunate accident. With the strength of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team, he has a good chance to qualify for the playoffs. He’s also gotten a vote of confidence from team owner Rick Hendrick, who pointed out a person could be injured in everyday activities as well as snowboarding.
That scenario actually happened with Elliott’s father, Bill, who suffered a leg injury at home in 2000 and missed the Bristol Night Race and the Southern 500 at Darlington as a result.
Still, the question occasionally arises about a driver’s activities outside of the Cup Series.
Tony Stewart missed races after suffering a broken leg in a sprint car accident in 2013. He was sidelined again in 2014 after his car struck and killed Kevin Ward Jr. at another sprint car race. Then in 2016, Stewart missed the first eight races of the season after a dune buggy accident on an excursion with Jeff Gordon, Rusty Wallace and others.
Still, most believe a driver should have a life outside the Cup Series enjoying other activities, even if they are considered dangerous. Hendrick, who didn’t care for his drivers racing much outside the Cup Series, did a reversal after signing Kyle Larson.
The good has far outweighed the bad with Larson. Racing throughout the week in a sprint car or dirt late model has seemed to sharpen his skills and make him a better stock car driver. The same holds true with Sunday race winner William Byron, who has won major races in asphalt late models the last couple of years.
Some fans get in an uproar when they think about their own situations. In many cases, if one is injured in a non-work related activity, an employer isn’t going to keep his job open for him to come back.
Other professional sports contracts keep athletes from doing anything viewed as remotely dangerous, even riding a motorcycle, during the season. It’s different with a race car driver, who doesn’t have to run, jump or use other of those kind of skills to perform at a high level.
With Elliott, he’s sure to stay in shape working out and use the modern technology with race simulation to stay sharp. It’s a good bet he will be competitive once he returns to the driver’s seat.
THE DRIVER AT BRISTOL?
Another question with Elliott expected to be out the next few weeks involves who could be his replacement for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol? Josh Berry, who had his first laps in a NextGen car at Las Vegas, was off the pace, finishing 29th, two laps down.
With the Food City Dirt Race coming up in a month, does Hendrick Motorsports think outside the box and go to a dirt-track specialist? Don’t be surprised if seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson ends up being the one behind the wheel.
When Dale Earnhardt Jr. missed races due to a concussion in 2016, Hendrick turned to Jeff Gordon as his replacement.
Johnson has the long relationship with Hendrick and with Legacy Motor Club being another Chevrolet team, it could easily be worked out. There’s also a different challenge for Johnson, who has limited dirt-track experience.
He adapted well to dirt in 2010 when he won the Prelude to the Dream late model race at Eldora Speedway. He held off Clint Bowyer, a driver with an extensive dirt background for the win.
It remains to be seen how it plays out, but it appears Hendrick Motorsports will be fine and Elliott will be ready to pursue a championship once he recovers.