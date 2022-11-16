Cherokee Race Park is hosting both racing and a car show Saturday.
There are races at the 1/8-mile drag strip scheduled for the Pro, No Box and Junior Dragster divisions. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials to begin at noon.
Track officials are requesting people bring Christmas toys for children and items for residents of Ridgeview Nursing Home in Rutledge. This is in memory of Charlie “Hook” Roark who died November 2. The Mooresburg resident served as owner of the Rogersville track for over 20 years.
In addition to the racing, there is a cancer benefit car show with a $25 entry fee where trophies will be given out to the best in show car and the best truck.
Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia has been rebranded Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park under the new leadership.
The 2023 season opener at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval has been announced for March 17-18. It features a 99-lap race for the Smart Modified tour. It’s the same tour which former NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte races.
The program includes 35-lap twin features for the Sportsman division along with races for the Pure 4, Mod 4, Pure Stock and Super Street divisions.
Second-generation racer Marcus Mays won his first time out in a dirt Late Model machine.
The Gray resident recently won the Classic division title at I-75 Raceway near Athens. He recently purchased a late model to compete on the dirt tracks. The lighter, faster car suited his driving style perfect.
Mays won the pole position and then went on to win the B-Sportsman feature in the black No. 9 machine.
Coleman Pressley drove to the win in the Fall Brawl at Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday night with Joey Logano serving as his spotter.
Normally, Pressley serves as a spotter for on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, which Logano drove to his second NASCAR Cup Series championship the previous week.
The two are longtime friends and shared an apartment back in the day when they were bachelors.
Pressley drove a black No. 59 Chevrolet on the 3/8-mile asphalt track. It paid tribute to his father, Robert, a former Cup Series driver and Kingsport Speedway promoter who used the number in the Xfinity Series.
Coleman Pressley passed Charlie Watson for the lead with six laps to go in the 200-lap race. Watson held on to second. Jaiden Reyna, who raced at the Kingsport Speedway near the end of the 2022 season, finished third.
Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
