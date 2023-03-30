Tom Roberts has a unique perspective looking back to the tragic 1993 Food City 500 weekend that claimed the life of defending NASCAR champion Alan Kulwicki.
Roberts served as the public relations representative for Kulwicki, who was also the defending race champion, and Rusty Wallace, who would win the weekend’s main event.
On Thursday, April 1, Kulwicki, along with pilot Charlie Campbell, Hooters executive Dan Duncan and p.r. rep Mark Brooks, were coming from a promotional appearance at Hooters in Knoxville to the Tri-Cities when the plane crashed off Island Road near Blountville. It killed all onboard.
Roberts had originally planned to be on the plane, but the decision was made for Brooks to be there instead. It’s where we start with Roberts’ recollection of that fateful weekend.
WHY NOT ME?
“There are always going to be questions that I ask personally. Why did I not go to Knoxville and instead there was Mark on the plane? That Thursday night, I decided to camp out at the Sheraton bar in Johnson City. That’s where we all pollinated when everyone got into town.
“Mark was my understudy. He had graduated from Clemson with a degree in marketing. I had let him do some stories for Alan’s press kit in ’93. Alan was a tough guy to get his respect, but I thought he had started warming up to Mark. I thought it would be good for Mark to be with Alan at Knoxville.
“Alan was also wanting to talk to the Hooters guys about the use of the plane and the souvenir line. There was so much emphasis on Hooters, but he wanted more on the racing. I felt like that was a time for he and Dan to discuss those issues on the way back from Knoxville.”
SOMETHING’S WRONG
“The Penske team was at the Sheraton, now the Holiday Inn in Johnson City, and it’s about 11 o’clock when Rusty’s pilot Bill Brooks came to the bar. He immediately tells me there has been a problem. He was always aware of where all the other pilots were. He was looked upon by the other racing pilots as the dean of NASCAR aviation.
“Bill had been a chopper pilot in Vietnam, so when Rusty got a Bell Ranger craft, he was perfect in that role. Captain Brooks was informed something had happened to the Hooters plane, so we got our things together and headed to Tri-Cities Airport.”
WAITING ON THE NEWS
“Ty Norris, who was working for Winston and had developed a good relationship with Alan, and Nelson Crozier, who was the electronics whiz that helped the teams, were there with us. It was just trying to gather information what was going on. We were hearing the worst and hoping for the best.
“Some of the media people showed up. We were trying to come up with what information we could. It was probably 2 o’clock or so when the sheriff came in and gathered us in the airport manager’s office.
“He gave the news we did not want confirmed. He gave us a graphic description of the crash site, things that were hard to talk about, the specific things he saw. Alan’s body was still attached to a seat. It put us all in a state of shock. There’s a photo that Phil Cavali took (that) to this day it speaks volumes of what occurred that night. All of us are in the manager’s office with the sheriff telling us what we didn’t want to hear.”
ABOUT THE CRASH SITE
“I have never visited the crash site. Maybe in the back of my mind, it’s something I need to. I’ve seen the photos, but after hearing the sheriff’s description of what it looked like that night, I don’t know what kind of value I could get from that. It hasn’t been a priority since hearing the description almost immediately after it happened.
“I was in a state of shock all the way through the funeral services we had in Milwaukee. When they played the ‘My Way’ video, all of us pallbearers, team members, everyone was holding hands and crying. I think that helped, it was therapeutic of what happened. But, we were in shock for the longest time.
“Back to that night, I remember heading back to the hotel in Johnson City and thinking, ‘What is the next step?’ Paul Andrews, our crew chief, and the rest of the team are working with NASCAR to figure what they’re going to do. Being the communications guy for Alan, I had think, ‘What would Alan want and what do I do next?’ I was going to be the best representative working on his behalf.”
AT THE SPEEDWAY
“I’m at the track early the next morning. Ron Scalf was the public relations guy at the speedway and he let me utilize his office. The whole day, all I did was answer phone calls, talk to media members, the Hooters people and Father (Dale) Grubba, who was Alan’s priest.
“I never saw the sad but iconic lap when Peter (Jellen) drove the transporter out of the track. That wasn’t something planned as far as I know, it just happened. I was there all day in Ron’s office and everything was done inside the track by the time I left. I got back to the hotel and decided I was going to go in for one beer. I sat down with (Penske team crew chief) Buddy Parrott and he was the one who told me that Rusty won the pole that day.”
WIN IT FOR ALAN
“When Rusty won the pole, I’m thinking, ‘Maybe he can win this one for Alan.’ That was the way I was dealing with it. The grief hadn’t really set in. It was still a shock factor. After Rusty won the race on Sunday, one of the first things that came from Rusty in victory lane, his terminology was mission accomplished.
“The expression on my face, the look all of us had in victory lane, it was winning for Alan with the Polish Victory Lap. If you see what happened the rest of the year relative to Rusty, it really kicked off his best season. The 1993-94 seasons were the best of his career.”