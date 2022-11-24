6247c2be6fe88.image.jpg

Chris Madden (44) goes to the outside of Mike Marlar (157) on his way to winning an XR Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in March.

 Randall Perry

The XR Super2 Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest late model dirt race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March.

Friday, March 24, will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

