The XR Super2 Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest late model dirt race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March.
Friday, March 24, will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
Back in March and April, the XR Super Series featured four $50,000-to-win races at Bristol Motor Speedway as part of the Bristol Dirt Nationals. South Carolina racer Chris Madden won two of the four races as well as another $100,000 as the points champion.
North Carolina driver Chris Ferguson and Chattanooga area racer Dale McDowell won the other $50,000-to-win races. Other XR Series winners throughout the 2022 season have included dirt late model star Jonathan Davenport and 2021 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson.
Volunteer Speedway has also released most of its 2023 schedule of weekly racing and other special events. For the first time since 2019, there will be points championships awarded for the track’s weekly classes — Super Late Model, Combo Late Model (Crate and Sportsman), Open Wheel Modified, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive.
Special events include three races for the American Crate All-Star Series. There are $3,000-to-win features on May 5 and July 8 and a $10,000-to-win championship event Oct. 7.
The Southern All-Star Series for the Super Late Models will compete for a $5,000-to-win race June 3. The inaugural Rocky Top 100, a 100-lap race paying $12,000 to win, is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Other major events are expected to be announced at a later date.