Ben Rhodes seems to have the minority opinion among the NASCAR community.
He prefers Bristol Motor Speedway covered in dirt compared to the normal concrete surface. It’s understandable as Rhodes comes to BMS as the defending champion of the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt.
“I petition them to leave the dirt on the track because the race is so much better for me,” said Rhodes, driver of the No. 99 Ford. “But I also believe that a lot of the other Truck Series drivers, at least the ones I've talked to, seem to like it as well. You know, if you've looked at how the track race is compared to the other dirt surfaces we've been to, I think it's been a lot cleaner. It's been prepared very well.”
With moderate weather in 2022, the track surface was tacky for the race. It worked perfect for Rhodes, who likes the fact that Bristol becomes a high-banked dirt track, unlike the flat tracks of the Midwest like Eldora (Ohio) and Knoxville (Iowa) — where the Craftsman Truck Series has previously competed.
“You can’t ask for a better prepared surface,” Rhodes said. “And the banking, you can’t get that anywhere else. I wish they’d just keep the dirt on it.”
Rhodes, the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series champion, certainly has a better track record on the dirt. He has five top-10 finishes in eight races on the Bristol concrete with a best run of fifth. He finished 18th on the concrete last September as the trucks were turning such fast laps that it resembled racing at larger tracks.
“Last year, on the concrete surface, it was almost like an aerodynamic race,” Rhodes said. “it really turned into that — it got really difficult to pass. And to break the bubble that we talked about at Daytona, I was experiencing that here at Bristol — like trying to break the bubble to get close enough to make a pass.”
On the contrary, he sees racing on the dirt more like the action he grew up watching at Bristol. It featured the “rubbing is racing,” along with moves one can pull off only on the dirt.
“You can beat and bang and do whatever you like. We made a slider for the lead last year,” he said. “I could feel my right rear bumper graze the nose of the other truck. It’s straightening the truck out, straighten it out, and then boom, I'm able to put it in yaw right in the banking when I needed to. It’s just such a good feeling.”
He further explained that the drivers felt they were at the mercy of the air on the concrete because you’re already pushing the vehicle to its limits. With the trucks on the Bristol dirt being so new, they’re constantly finding new limits.
A six-time winner in the Truck Series, the Kentucky native grew up on the short tracks, even racing some at Kingsport Speedway. He came close to a second-straight Truck Series title last season, but lost to Zane Smith on the final restart at Phoenix.
Still, he’s not about to complain about finishing second in the points and winning a unique trophy he had long desired.
“Bristol, thinking I’m getting that sword, I dreamed of that watching these races,” he said. “The Bristol trophy is something that every driver strives for, not just because it’s awesome, but because it’s so difficult to win at this place. It takes a certain level of tenacity and grit to win on the concrete surface and the dirt surface. The fact that I was able to finally get it after seven years trying, that was really special to me.”