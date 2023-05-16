The NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is easily the most anticipated event of the early Cup Series season.
The excitement has built, with stock car racing’s premier series set to return to the historic 5/8-mile track for the first time since 1996.
Two-time and reigning champion Joey Logano believes it will be plenty exciting, with $1 million going to the winner of the exhibition race.
“I think the atmosphere is going to be amazing,” Logano said. “North Wilkesboro is the most-hyped race of the year. Everyone has talked about it. You’ve got a million bucks on the line. It’s going to be intense and exciting, but the nostalgia going back there has added a piece for sure.”
Chase Elliott, who won a PASS Late Model race at the track back in 2010, liked the fact that the Cup Series is returning to one of its historic tracks. Elliott won the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol in 2020, the only other time it was held on a short track.
“It’s something different and something exciting that ties the history of the sport with current racing,” the 2020 NASCAR champion said.
There is action throughout the week that started with the ASA Series on Tuesday, which Elliott was scheduled to compete in. The Window World 125 for the CARS Late Model Stocks is scheduled Wednesday with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Ross Chastain among the entries. The Pro Late Models will also run a 75-lap feature.
All-Star Friday includes practice sessions for the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series as well as a pit crew challenge. Saturday’s slate is highlighted by the Tyson 250 for the NASCAR Truck Series, and also includes two 60-lap heat races for the Cup Series.
It culminates Sunday with the 100-lap All-Star Open, where the top two finishers transfer to the All-Star race and the 200-lap main event.
THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS
If you’re a drag racing fan, the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway are less than a month away, June 9-11.
For the first time since pre-COVID, there will be four professional qualifying sessions that include the 11,000-horsepower Nitro Top Fuel and Funny Car machines, as well as Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycles. The NHRA Pro Mod Series will return for the first time since 2021, and for the first time, the new Legends Nitro Funny Cars series will be at Bristol.
Five classes in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will compete during the weekend, including Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas and Top Dragster.
The DER Bracket Series returns for its second weekend of action to Bristol Dragway on Saturday and Sunday. There were over 300 entries at the first DER race March 6.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Action returns to Kingsport Speedway on Friday night with Jacob York from Asheville, North Carolina, the most recent winner in the Late Model Sportsman ranks.
Kingsport driver Keith Helton will look to reclaim his dominance on the 3/8-mile concrete oval after winning the first three races of the season. Alex Miller from Erwin and Derek Lane from Kingsport have been strong contenders throughout the early season.
Races for the Pure 4, Street Stock, Mod 4, Legends and Bandoleros are also scheduled.
LONESOME PINE MOTORSPORTS PARK
John Ketron is proving to be hard to beat whether at his hometown Kingsport Speedway or Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park in Coeburn, Virginia.
Ketron won both twin Pure 4 features at Lonesome Pine last Saturday night, one week after sweeping races at Kingsport. He outran fellow Kingsport driver Craig Phelps to win the first feature with Paul Stanley third.
Kingsport drivers took the top three spots in the second race, with Ketron followed by Chris Neeley and Frank Womack.
Kyle Barnes from Draper, Virginia, won twin 50-lap features for the Sportsman class. His No. 00 Chevrolet paced the 13-car fields with Jacob Porter and Jared Porter second and third in both races.
Virginia drivers swept twin 40-lap features for the Super Street class. Joseph White won the first race after first-place finisher Tristan Barnes was disqualified in post-race inspection. Alex Posey and Chris Coleman finished second and third, respectively. James Mullins held off Barnes to win the second race with Alex Posey third.
Joey Owens captured a hard-earned win in Street Stock with Tony Dockery and Jamie Meadows in the other top three spots.
OTHER WEEKEND ACTION
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford was the big winner at Volunteer Speedway last Saturday night. There's another big weekly show Saturday in the form of Super Late Models, Combo Late Models (Crate and Sportsman), Classic and more, including the Tennessee Mini Stocks.
Cherokee Race Park has a test-and-tune scheduled for Friday. Gates open at 5 p.m. There’s a points race at the 1/8-mile Rogersville drag strip on Saturday with gates open at noon and time trials to begin at 2 p.m.
The Lumpkins Excavating Race, which was postponed last Saturday, has been rescheduled for June 3. It features winners' purses of $2,500 for Pro (Box) and $1,500 for No Box.
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series returns Saturday with a day of racing at I-81 Motorsports Park.