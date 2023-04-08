BRISTOL — The 2022 Food City Dirt Race is the one that got away from Tyler Reddick.

Leading with less than a half-lap to go, Reddick appeared on his way to winning the race. However, Chase Briscoe had other plans and made a bonzai move between turns 3-4. Unable to complete the pass, the drivers went for a spin, allowing Kyle Busch to get by them for the win.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you