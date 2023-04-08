BRISTOL — The 2022 Food City Dirt Race is the one that got away from Tyler Reddick.
Leading with less than a half-lap to go, Reddick appeared on his way to winning the race. However, Chase Briscoe had other plans and made a bonzai move between turns 3-4. Unable to complete the pass, the drivers went for a spin, allowing Kyle Busch to get by them for the win.
A year later, Busch is in the No. 8 Chevrolet that Reddick drove last season, while Reddick has moved to the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing. Obviously, Reddick has spent many times going back over those final laps in last year’s race.
“I definitely feel I could have been more aggressive running the top of the track as Briscoe got closer,” he said. “Hindsight is always 20/20, but know how knowing how difficult it was to pull off a slide job, you hadn’t seen anyone all night long make a move like that, and have the penalty be the outcome that it was for the driver attempting the move and the driver he was attempting the move on.
“If I could have that moment back, I wouldn’t be as aggressive defending. It wouldn’t have been the story it turned out to be for sure.”
Part of the story was the respect gained by Reddick for not losing his cool. When Briscoe came over to apologize, they were able to calmly discuss what happened after the race. Reddick explained that he was still questioning his part in the incident.
“I was disappointed that I didn’t win the race, but I was looking at everything from self-reflection and learning like 'this is what I could have done better,' ” he said. “I think it’s the right approach to have. If you want to get in a fight after the race, you’re pretty much admitting to yourself in the world that you feel like you’ve done nothing wrong and you’ve been wronged.
“While I got collected in that, I definitely feel like I could have made decisions that would have changed the outcome of that race.”
Reddick, 27, has proven to be a versatile talent with wins in three of the last five Cup Series road races. He has an extensive dirt background that includes being the youngest driver to win in the Lucas Oil Late Model Series and the youngest to qualify for a World of Outlaws sprint car feature race.
As for NASCAR racing on dirt, Reddick believes it presents a different challenge.
“I have an an appreciation for it,” he said. “It is very different from the dirt racing I grew up doing. When you're doing it with heavy stock cars, it’s its own animal for sure but I really do enjoy it taking a heavy stock car around the high banks there on dirt and you know, trying to make the most lap time sideways.”
Reddick grew up watching videos of the dirt races at Bristol from the early 2000s. He enjoyed seeing the late model stars like Freddy Smith and Scott Bloomquist as well as the top sprint cars drivers like Sammy Swindell.
The California native has been happy with the team’s performance this season, although he’s coming off a disappointing 16th-place finish at Richmond. He is virtually locked into the playoffs by virtue of his win on the Circuit of the Americas road course weeks ago. Even when the results have been not as desired, he has still remained positive.
“Certainly the first two races, we were not where we wanted to be,” he said. “But I was pretty happy with the performance of our team. I was pleased with the things that we were learning and the direction we're going in. I wasn't really getting too caught up in that and the team wasn't either. To have a good stretch of top fives and then winning a race is what we’re capable of.”