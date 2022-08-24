Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 09, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
NASCAR Media
Sheldon Creed poses in front of his No. 2 Chevrolet on Tuesday at Richard Childress Racing.
WELCOME, N.C. — Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed were heated rivals in the Truck Series, but cool as teammates in the Xfinity Series.
The Richard Childress Racing drivers look to turn up the heat as the summer winds down. They were at the team’s shop Tuesday as part of a Bristol Motor Speedway media tour to promote the upcoming Food City 300 on Sept. 16.
Hill, a 28-year-old from Georgia, started off the season in the biggest way with a win at Daytona. Last month, he added a victory from his home track at Atlanta. Currently sixth in the points, he’s looking for more trophies.
“We want to win more races. I thought we were really good at Watkins Glen, then we had an axle break on us,” said Hill, driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet. “It’s been a good, not a great season. When we’ve unloaded, we’ve been off and have made the car better throughout the race. We will be a little off in stages 1,2 and then we will find our pace. It has seemed like we’ve run out of time. The biggest thing for us, we have to unload a little better.”
Creed, the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series champion, has struggled at times with the Xfinity Series cars. The 25-year-old from California is currently 13th in the standings. He’s looking forward to Bristol after dominating the Truck Series race last year, only to finish 19th at the end.
“I had really good speed there and led 196 of 200 laps. That one still hurts,” said Creed, who drives the No. 2 Chevrolet.. “That win would have put us in the final four last year and it would have been cool to have led every lap.”
It wasn’t a race he enjoyed looking back on. He watched a replay of the race only one, irritated by the way it turned out.
With its high banks, fast speeds and g-forces on the body, Bristol can be one of the most physically demanding tracks on the circuit. Still, the drivers approach preparation like they do most weeks working with former Cup Series driver Josh Wise as their trainer.
“It changes a little track-to-track as road course, superspeedway or mile and a half tracks will be a little different than short track preparation,” Creed said. “The biggest thing at Bristol is remembering to breathe the first 5-10 laps on track. You forget to breathe for some reason.
“Josh has a fun program. It’s not the same every week. Our group, we will have 1-2 rides every week road biking and then we will spend a couple of days in the gym. We’ve been doing hot yoga some and then followed by a gym workout. Austin and I are paired together most of the time so that’s important.”
Creed recalled they butted heads a couple of times in the Truck Series, but they’ve gotten along well as teammates liking many of the same things in a race car. Hill remembered one incident in particular.
“We joked one of the first weeks here together how Richmond one year, we tried to wreck each other and take each other out,” Hill said. “But we laughed it out. We lean on each other with information how he drives the car versus how I drive. It’s helped both of us be better race car drivers throughout the season.”
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
The season is winding down at Kingsport Speedway with only three nights of NASCAR Weekly Series racing left on the schedule.
Kres VanDyke is close to wrapping up the Late Model Stock championship at the 3/8-mile concrete oval. Other classes in action are the Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Street Stock. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with practice and qualifying followed by racing at 8 p.m.