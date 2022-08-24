WELCOME, N.C. — Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed were heated rivals in the Truck Series, but cool as teammates in the Xfinity Series.

The Richard Childress Racing drivers look to turn up the heat as the summer winds down. They were at the team’s shop Tuesday as part of a Bristol Motor Speedway media tour to promote the upcoming Food City 300 on Sept. 16.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

