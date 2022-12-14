Last week, we revealed our rankings of numbers 6-12 of top NASCAR drivers currently in the Cup Series.
Now, it’s time to unveil the top five.
Most rankings have some contradictions. For example, former NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski is still one of the best talents in the sport, but he’s currently not in a situation to contend for many race wins in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford.
He and teammate Chris Buescher, who won the Bristol Night Race, elevated the performance of the organization over the second half of the 2022 season, but they still were a little behind the top teams. It’s like a great college quarterback such as Trevor Lawrence being put with a struggling NFL team. He’s not likely to win very often until he gets the other support around him.
As a review, here is the list of drivers from last week, starting with No. 12 — Martin Truex Jr., William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick.
Without further ado, here’s the list of top five drivers in NASCAR today.
5. Kyle BuscH No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
The last couple of years driving for Joe Gibbs Racing wasn’t kind to the two-time NASCAR champion.
Yes, he managed to extend a streak of winning a race to a record-tying 18 seasons, but his only 2022 victory was the Food City Dirt Race after leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe tangled on the final lap. The No. 18 Toyota’s performance the second half of the season saw six finishes of 29th or worse.
While the track record of Gibbs surpasses that of Richard Childress Racing in recent years, most expect the 60-time Cup Series winner to lift the organization’s performance. Given the history of RCR at the bigger tracks and a motivated Busch with something to prove, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him win the 2023 Daytona 500.
4. Denny Hamlin No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The Cup Series championship is the one prize in the sport that continues to elude Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and the only over-40 driver in the top five.
Hamlin had an up-and-down year when it came to performance in 2022. He crossed the finish line first on three different occasions, but his car was disqualified after failing post-race inspection at Pocono. Then, in prime position to advance to the championship race, Hamlin was denied by Ross Chastain’s video-game move at Martinsville.
Still, Hamlin is one of the sport’s most consistent drivers, winning multiple races seven of the last eight seasons and with 48 career wins overall.
3. Chase Elliott No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Elliott led the series with five wins in 2022, but had a disappointing end of the season with four finishes of 20th or worse in the final five races.
Still, Elliott is the only driver to qualify for the championship race each of the past three seasons. He has been the best performing driver at all different styles of tracks with wins at the largest track (Talladega) and the smallest (Martinsville). His road course record in recent years is second to none.
It’s easy to forget he’s still a young driver; the 27-year-old Georgia racer already has 18 career victories.
2. Kyle Larson No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
If one considers success in all kinds of race cars, no driver comes close to matching Larson’s versatility.
Limiting it to the Cup Series, Larson is still a terrific talent, evident by his 2021 championship season when he won 10 races. There were times in 2022 when Larson showed he was human, particularly a big mistake at Indianapolis when he slammed into Ty Dillon.
Larson was a three-time winner in 2022 and has 19 career wins.
1. Joey Logano No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Logano had the perfect bookends to the 2022 season with his win at the Busch Clash at the L.A. Coliseum and then dominating the championship race at Phoenix.
The 32-year-old Connecticut driver is in the prime of his career with four 2022 wins, including Darlington, Gateway and Las Vegas. He’s excelled at new tracks, winning the first Bristol Dirt Race in 2021, the 1/4-mile track inside the L.A. Coliseum and at Gateway’s unique 1.25-mile layout.
With two championships and 31 career wins, Logano ranks at the top of the list.