The lid has been closed on the 2022 NASCAR season with the awards banquet last week in Nashville.

With the season over, it’s a good time to look at the top drivers in the Cup Series. One could simply look at the Cup Series point standings, but we wanted to take a broader look at their performance.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you