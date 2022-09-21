The last major racing event of the year at Bristol Dragway is currently underway with the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling.
It features the best big-money bracket racers in the country competing for some of the largest payouts in bracket drag racing. The Fall Fling, promoted by longtime Sportsman racer Peter Biondo, is headlined by Friday’s $100,000 main event.
There were 498 entries Wednesday night from each corner of the country from Maine to California. Some came as far north as Canada and as far south as Florida with around 600 racers expected for Friday.
The racing started with a 32-car shootout Tuesday won by Texas driver Cory Gulitti. He had a .006 reaction time in his final-round win over Florida racer Gary Williams. There was a $15,000-to-win “warm-up” race held Wednesday night.
Looking ahead, $30,000-to-win races are on tap for Thursday and Saturday.
Maryland racer Bobby Bladen racked up at the 2020 Fall Fling held at Galot Motorsports Park in North Carolina. With the Friday and Saturday races combined that year, he went home $125,000 richer after his victory.
Last year, the race moved to Bristol and there were 371 entries as Kyle Cultrera drove away with Friday’s $100,000 big prize. Cultrera traveled from Maine to defeat Colorado racer Kris Whitfield in the final round.
South Carolina driver Howard Westbury won the $15,000 Wednesday, followed by a $25,000 win by Kentucky driver Garrett Griffith. Just two weeks ago, Griffith won another $30,000 at the Summer Fling in Columbus, Ohio.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
It’s a much smaller payday in Rogersville, but also a much smaller entry fee Saturday when Cherokee Race Park hosts a Texas Hold’Em bracket race for No Box/Footbrake racers.
There is a $1,000 guaranteed purse with a $50 entry and $80 double entry. There is a regular Pro/Top ET bracket race as well and Junior Dragsters also in action.
Friday action features a test-and-tune starting at 5 p.m. Gates open at noon Saturday and the track goes live at 2 p.m.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
The remainder of the “Back the Gap Summer Series” has been canceled at Volunteer Speedway. Series promoter Dalton Lamb made the announcement Monday on Facebook.
Track operator Vic Hill is negotiating to bring other racing to the 4/10-mile dirt track with an announcement expected in the coming days on a couple of events for 2022 and more races for 2023.