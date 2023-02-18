They didn’t fire up the engines, but the Kingsport Speedway Mall Show still had everyone revved up about the upcoming season.

Drivers who compete in different classes had their race cars on display Saturday at The Mall at Johnson City. There were even the go-karts and Bandeloro cars which compete at the adjacent Kingsport Miniway.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you