They didn’t fire up the engines, but the Kingsport Speedway Mall Show still had everyone revved up about the upcoming season.
Drivers who compete in different classes had their race cars on display Saturday at The Mall at Johnson City. There were even the go-karts and Bandeloro cars which compete at the adjacent Kingsport Miniway.
With the season fast approaching, the drivers talked about the exciting racing at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
Billy Walters Jr., a Greene County deputy, had his No. 28 Street Stock Camaro on display. Walters was the class champion for the 2021 season. He pointed out a night at Kingsport Speedway offers multiple races in the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series.
“The mall show is a great way to get people involved and hopefully, get them out to the track to enjoy some racing,” Walters said. “You come to Kingsport and you get to see different divisions of racing. To me, it’s a lot more exciting than watching races on TV.
“There are shorter races and a lot more action than a long NASCAR race. It’s good door-to-door racing with drivers who love to compete.”
His son, Austin Walters, was hanging out with his dad. Austin won rookie of the year for the Sportsman class last season driving the No. 55 Chevrolet. This year, the Sportsman class has been combined with the Late Model Stock, making Austin a part of the featured division at the track.
“I think it’s a smart decision by the track to combine us with the Late Models,” Austin said. “We should have a larger car count and the racing should be better.”
William Hale, a racing veteran from Kingsport, drives the No. 47 in the ultra-competitive Pure 4 class.
“You have the top 10-15 cars close every week and they invert the top qualifiers,” Hale said. “If you’re lucky, you get out front, have no troubles or cautions, you might win a race. But, it’s tough with real good, close competition.”
Hale is the brother of longtime Late Model competitor Wayne Hale, who hasn’t been able to race the past year because of health issues. It’s been a tough adjustment for William, who served as a spotter for his brother when his races were over.
This season, William said there is nothing more he would like than to win the track championship and devote it to Wayne.
Chris Amburgey, the defending Mod 4 champion at Lonesome Pine Raceway, has the goal of winning Kingsport’s track title this season.
His white No. 17 Ford Mustang was on display, along with cars driven by other family members. He explained the Mod 4 class is a 30-year family tradition.
“This mall show is great get all the fans aware of what’s going on and to catch up with everybody,” Amburgey said. “My dad started racing in the class back in ’93 when it was called Mini Stock. We’ve been around it so long.”
Kingsport Speedway’s season-opening event is scheduled for March 25.