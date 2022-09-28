Kentucky coal miner Barry Proffitt and his family have announced they will be promoting a weekly racing program at Volunteer Speedway in 2023.

Five-time track champion driver Vic Hill is still the track operator and is working on bringing in special events to complement the weekly schedule. Profitt, 57, has 30-plus years’ experience in dirt racing starting in the early ’90s as an assistant to promoter Chris Blair.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

