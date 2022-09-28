Kentucky coal miner Barry Proffitt and his family have announced they will be promoting a weekly racing program at Volunteer Speedway in 2023.
Five-time track champion driver Vic Hill is still the track operator and is working on bringing in special events to complement the weekly schedule. Profitt, 57, has 30-plus years’ experience in dirt racing starting in the early ’90s as an assistant to promoter Chris Blair.
He took over operations at Mountain Motorsports Park in Isom, Kentucky, and served as promoter from 2000-06. He built Lucky 7 Raceway in Whitesburg in 2008 and was promoter through 2011. He returned to Mountain Motorsports Park in 2020 and was operator until the historic flooding in July ended the season and damaged much of the track’s equipment.
Proffit and his family have long been fans of the 4/10-mile dirt track at Bulls Gap and are anxious to get started.
“There’s only one Volunteer Speedway. It’s a place like none other in this country, and there is a huge need to host regular weekly racing throughout the year,” Proffitt said in a Tuesday press release. “I want to gain the trust of the East Tennessee racing community. Good things are planned in 2023 at Volunteer Speedway, and I’m ready for next spring to hurry up and arrive.”
His son, Josh, a doctor with a medical practice in Hazard, and daughter Stephanie, who is engaged to Dandridge racer Michael Bland, are heavily involved in the operations. A 2023 schedule, classes and rules will be announced soon.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
It was a big day for the Lumpkins bunch at Cherokee Race Park event last Saturday.
Tony Lumpkins took top honors in the Pro class at the Texas Hold’em races and Keaton Lumpkins was the Junior Dragster winner. Tony Lumpkins defeated Robbie Furgeson in the final round of the Pro (Box) competition at the Rogersville drag strip.
Cory Smith captured the No Box victory with Randy Johnson his final-round opponent. Keaton Lumpkins was the winner against Jada Davis in the Junior Dragster final.
As this weekend’s IHRA Summit Team Finals at Darlington Dragway have been postponed due to Hurricane Ian, there is a test-and-tune set for Friday at Cherokee and weather permitting a bracket race for Saturday with gates to open at noon.
SPEARS $10,000 WIN
Mt. Carmel racer Cody Spears doubled up with both the win and runner-up at the $10K Footbrake Fest at Greer (S.C.) Dragway.
Spears, who had a double entry, drove his silver Chevrolet S-10 to semifinal wins over Ronnie Forrester and Brent Hyatt. Spears was .001 under his dial-in in the first semifinal, while Forrester broke out by .001 in his black Mopar machine. Spears then posted a .014 reaction time to beat the blue Nova of Hyatt in the other semifinal.
It was the biggest win of the Hawkins County driver’s drag racing career.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Gary Henry from Kingsport captured the 40+ victory at the most recent Hot Summer Nights Supercross event at Travelers Rest, South Carolina.
Bristol veteran Eddie Branch was runner-up in the 50+ class, while youth racers Mason Liddle from Jonesborough and Jayden Hefner from Telford also posted second-place finishes.
The Hot Summer Nights Series moves to 221 MX in Rutherford, North Carolina. It’s just two weeks until the area’s largest motocross race, the Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown, on Oct. 7-9 at Muddy Creek Raceway.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Online bidding starts Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. for an auction of Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Bowlin Brothers Auction out of Dandridge is overseeing the auction of the 37.82-acre property, which has been owned since 2018 by Bobby Hill. The main draw at the Coeburn, Virginia facility is the 3/8-mile asphalt oval which has hosted races since 1972.
The venue has a grandstand capacity of 6,500 and 10,000-feet plus office and garage space. It also features a control tower above the start-finish line and a VIP tower with suites that overlook turn 1.
There is a large restroom facility with water and sewer throughout the venue. The property inspection takes place on Oct. 12 and private showings are available. The auction lasts through Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.