BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway’s position in the NASCAR playoffs has ramped up action more than ever at the “Last Great Colosseum.”
Last year, there were classic finishes in all three of NASCAR’s national series — Cup, Xfinity and Truck — on the high-banked short track. Highlights from those races have been replayed to promote Bristol events and the sport in general.
NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick feuded near the end of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which opened the door for Elliott’s teammate, Kyle Larson, to swoop in and take the victory.
This season, Elliott and Larson have had their own on-track battles, which makes Saturday night’s race on the .533-mile oval even more intriguing. Add to that, the playoff drivers are looking to make the cut from the field of 16 to the next round of 12.
Automatic spots to advance were lost when non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace wheeled their cars to wins at Darlington and Kansas.
XFINITY SERIES
It will be hard to top the end of last year’s Food City 300, arguably the greatest finish in track history, when race winner A.J. Allmendinger and second-place Austin Cindric crashed as they crossed the finish line.
More action-packed racing is expected Friday night with the first race in the 2022 Xfinity Series playoffs. Qualifying for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race also takes place Friday.
Noah Gragson won a rain-shortened race at Kansas on Saturday, while Allmendinger enters Bristol as the points leader.
THURSDAY DOUBLEHEADER
Perhaps the best value of the week is the Camping World Truck and ARCA Menards Series doubleheader on Thursday night.
It features the UNOH 200 for the Truck Series and the Bush’s Beans 200 for the ARCA Series.
Zane Smith holds a slight advantage over defending UNOH 200 champion Chandler Smith, no relation, in the Truck Series points. John Hunter Nemechek is the most recent winner.
Corey Heim, also a competitor in the Truck Series, won the ARCA race at Kansas. Ty Gibbs dominated last year’s ARCA race, leading 197 of the 200 laps.
THINGS TO DO
Those who attend race weekend will find plenty to do at the track with the BMS Fan Zone and BMS Fan Midway.
The BMS Fan Zone features BMS freestyle bikes, an axe-throwing station, the Globe of Death motorcycle stunt, a mechanical bull, a NASCAR race simulator, a mobile gaming trailer, rock-climbing tower, BMS Kid Zone and the Food City Fan Zone stage.
The Fan Zone features music, driver and celebrity appearances, prize giveaways and much more. Drivers from all three series including 2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano and playoff drivers William Byron and Ryan Blaney are scheduled to make appearances.
A concert by 3 Doors Down takes place in the BMS infield from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. before Saturday’s race. If all that’s not enough, the BMS Fan Midway behind the frontstretch features multiple souvenir trailers, sponsor displays and activities.
At Michael Waltrip Brewing in downtown Bristol, the two-time Daytona 500 winner will be there Tuesday at 6 p.m. with NASCAR trivia. Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen is the guest Wednesday and Kyle Petty will hold a book signing there Friday from 1-3 p.m.
Kingsport is also hosting a pre-race party Wednesday at High Voltage at 101 Cherokee Street. The event is from 6-9 p.m. and will feature free giveaways and more.
DIRT TRACKING
Volunteer Speedway hosts the 15th annual “Scorcher” on Wednesday night.
A 50-lap, $12,000-to-win feature for the Valvoline IronMan Late Model Series is the main event. NASCAR veteran Ken Schrader will compete in a 25-lap Open Modified feature. There is also a Sportsman Late Model feature scheduled.
Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 7, followed by racing.