Kyle Petty decided to write his memoir, “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing,” as a way to share his experiences with the fans.

It turned out to be therapeutic, particularly dealing with the death of his son, Adam, who was killed in a practice crash at New Hampshire in 2000.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you