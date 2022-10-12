Although Sunday was the main event for the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek Raceway, there was plenty of racing Saturday for the Mega, Big and SAS Series.

Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City clinched the Mega Series championship in the Vet MX Warrior Class with a fifth-place finish in Saturday’s race. The KTM rider can now race without extra pressure as only a makeup race on Saturday at I-81 Raceway Park and the season finale at the South of the Border complex in November remain on the Mega Series schedule.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

