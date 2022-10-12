Although Sunday was the main event for the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek Raceway, there was plenty of racing Saturday for the Mega, Big and SAS Series.
Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City clinched the Mega Series championship in the Vet MX Warrior Class with a fifth-place finish in Saturday’s race. The KTM rider can now race without extra pressure as only a makeup race on Saturday at I-81 Raceway Park and the season finale at the South of the Border complex in November remain on the Mega Series schedule.
Osborne, 31, has been racing motocross since he was 10. This is his first championship of any kind. He has seen so many of his fellow riders and friends recognized on the boards of champions as you drive into the main entrance at Muddy Creek Raceway. A major goal this season was have his name to join them.
While there is a family atmosphere often seen at the race track whether you’re talking local round tracks, drag racing or motocross, the Army veteran explained there’s even more camaraderie among those who have served their country.
“It’s a big deal to me as I’ve been wanting to get my name on the board at Muddy Creek a long time,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of help with my pipe fitters union and my sponsors. What’s cool with the Veterans class is we’re all buddies. We all meet up and camp together and all that.”
In addition to his win in the VetMX class, Osborne also won Saturday’s 450 D race, beating a strong field of 17 riders. He finished second in the first moto and won the second moto.
BROWNIE GOING STRONG
Mike Brown is certainly no stranger to championships. The former AMA 125 national champion, who attended Daniel Boone High School and now resides in Bluff City, swept 40+ races over the weekend.
Brown won all four motos on his No. 3 Husqvarna with some of his toughest competition coming from the local area. Kevin Walker from Kingsport was third in the first Saturday moto, and Hans Neel from Piney Flats finished second overall to Brown on Sunday.
Even more impressive is the 50-year-old’s pair of fourth-place finishes in the 450 and 250 Pro races against a field of riders comparable to most national events.
Since beginning his professional career in 1994, Brown has two finishes of third in the world championship standings, the aforementioned national championship and the World Off Road Championship Series (WORCS) title.
In addition, he is a three-time X Games gold medalist and two-time silver medalist. He has been an international star, winning two British national championships, as well as marquee races throughout Europe and Asia. Back in the states last year, Brown beat Jeff Emig, another former AMA national champion, to win the 45+ class at the Loretta Lynn National Championships in Hurricane Mills.
Brown proved again last weekend by leading the second 250 Pro moto Sunday against riders half his age and younger that he’s still capable of competing with the top racers anywhere.
SUPER SATURDAY PERFORMANCES
Another local rider who continues to defy age is Bristol’s Eddie Branch, who easily motored to a Saturday sweep in the 60+ class.
Carson Eads was second in the Schoolboy 2 race after winning the second moto. He also was runner-up in the Open B class. Similarly, Tristan Clawson from Mountain City won the second moto in 250D and posted a runner-up finish.
Haley Ball from Kingsport was the runner-up in the Women’s race, as she finished one spot ahead of Johnson City’s Lindsay Britt. Among the youth racers, Jayden Hefner from Telford was second in the 51cc Multi-Speed class.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Cherokee Race Park hosts the fourth annual Makinna Smith Memorial Race on Saturday with proceeds to go to the Hawkins County Animal Shelter.
Smith, a Jefferson County High School student and former champion racer at the Rogersville drag strip, was 16 when she was tragically killed in a highway accident in 2019. There are four classes — Pro, No Box, Juniors and Bikes — to be contended on the 1/8-mile track.
Fans and participants are encouraged to bring pet food donations to honor Smith. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trails to begin at noon.