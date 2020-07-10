While it doesn’t pay points or help a driver secure a playoff spot, the NASCAR All-Star Race is still one of those marquee races every driver wants to win.
Some of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers shared their favorite All-Star moments with Bristol Motor Speedway scheduled to host the 2020 version on Wednesday, July 15.
Kurt Busch, driver of the No. 1 Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, goes back to 1992 when Davey Allison crashed as he crossed the finish line in front of Kyle Petty, which is generally regarded as the best All-Star Race in history.
“As a race fan, that first time under the lights at Charlotte was incredible,” Busch said. “I know Bristol will be electric and will have that same type of vibe, being new and different. Of course driving the Miller Lite car for Penske in 2010, that was my favorite moment as a driver and fan.
“I love the All-Star race with the colors, the paint schemes and the overall attitude is fun.”
Seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt was the first to debut a special paint scheme for the All-Star Race in 1995. Instead of the familiar black, his No. 3 Chevrolet had a silver scheme to pay tribute to series sponsor RJ Reynolds and its Winston brand.
A year later, Earnhardt debuted a special patriotic red, white and blue No. 3 in advance of the Atlanta Olympics.
Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota, is fond of the 2016 All-Star Race because of another paint scheme involving Busch’s brother more than Joey Logano winning the race.
“I thought it was cool when Kyle (Busch) showed up and ran the No. 75 for the 75th anniversary of M&M’s,” Bell said. “There have been a lot of cool moments, the way they’ve had the different rules, but the most clear-cut was when Kyle ran the No. 75 car.”
Denny Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and defending champion of the Bristol Night Race, found the 2001 All-Star Race unforgettable because of its unique start. Rain started to fall as soon as the green flag fell, causing a big pileup as the drivers raced into turn one.
NASCAR decided to let teams go to their backup cars with so many contenders suffering major damage. Jeff Gordon, one of those involved in the wreck, ended up winning the race.
“Watching all the cars race into turn one in the rain and crash, then you’re watching everyone go out there and put backup cars on the race track,” Hamlin said. “That was exciting to say the least, ‘What just happened here?’ Then, you see them dry the track a couple of hours and then have everyone come back and participate, ready to go.”
While William Byron drives for Gordon’s old team with the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, his favorite All-Star Race is another for personal reasons. He grew up in the same Charlotte neighborhood where seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson lived, but it was the victory by another driver in the 2011 All-Star Race that gave him a special memory.
“When Carl Edwards won, that was the first race my mom ever went to,” he said. “It was entertaining.”
It stayed entertaining after the checkered flag as Edwards ripped up the front of his No. 99 Ford when he went off track and drove through the grass in the post-race celebration.
Cole Custer, the rookie driver of the No. 41 Ford, goes back a couple of years earlier when his team’s co-owner had a special victory. It was a milestone win for Tony Stewart and the entire Stewart-Haas team which included Cole’s father, Joe.
“I remember Tony Stewart’s win in 2009 with Stewart-Haas Racing,” he said. “It was their first win as a company. Seeing how excited Tony was to win with his own team, that was cool to see.”