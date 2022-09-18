BRISTOL — The rumors of NASCAR’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.
There were over 100,000 reasons to dispute that Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. A huge crowd, estimated to be the largest in over a decade at the “Last Great Colosseum,” was in attendance to see Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Over the past decade, the comment was often made how NASCAR was a dying sport. Technically, stock car racing is the sport and NASCAR is a sanctioning body. Regardless, someone must have forgotten to tell all the fans who showed up at the “Last Great Colosseum” to watch the race cars rocket around the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”
Saturday night once again proved that NASCAR and BMS are alive and well. The USA Network broadcast mentioned how there were over 200,000 fans in East Tennessee for sporting events with the University of Tennessee winning big in Knoxville.
In addition, ETSU hosted Furman in football and in another event than two hours away, College Gameday was at Appalachian State, which pulled off a last-second win over Troy.
While there were a lot of people attending the different sporting events, Bristol Motor Speedway shined as a true showplace. There were numerous activities surrounding the event in the BMS Fan Zone and sponsor displays. In addition, there was a pre-race concert with 3 Doors Down. All in all, it amped up the crowd even more to create an electric atmosphere.
Afterwards, Chris Buescher said it meant more to him to win the Bristol night race than even the Daytona 500.
“This has been No. 1 on my list for a really long time. I love this race track,” Buescher said. “It’s my favorite place we come to when it’s concrete. It’s just really special to get Ford into victory lane and spoil the playoffs. A lot of special things came together.”
They did for the whole Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing Team. Brad Keselowski, one of the team’s owners, was leading the race as a driver when he had a flat tire with 75 laps to go. His pain turned to joy minutes later seeing his team win.
He knows how difficult it is to be in front at the end of the 500 laps.
“This is not an easy race to win, never has been,” Keselowski said. “But the Bristol night race is a big race to win for your career. It’s a race that champions win. He’s shown this year that he can be just that. It’s a big moment for our company to win races. From the driver’s side, I didn’t get what I wanted, but it was a big night for us.
“There are some places that aren’t as special. Bristol is at the top of the list of special places.”
Bristol Motor Speedway wasn’t the only local venue with racing action on Saturday as the Southeast Super Trucks were at Lonesome Pine Raceway and Cherokee Race Park hosted drag racing.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
North Carolina racer DJ Canipe drove his No. 29 Chevrolet to his third Southeast Super Trucks win of the season at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval in Coeburn, Virginia. He won earlier this season at Kingsport Speedway.
The high side worked for Canipe on a late restart. Josh Horniman and Tim Lollis finished second and third.
Lance Gatlin from Morristown swept 30-lap features for the Limited Late Models. His No. 52 Chevy finished ahead of the No. 27 driven by Eugene Norton in the opener. Josh Gobble, who finished third, was runner-up in the second race.
Brody Gunter won his first ever Southeast Legends race and Josh Weston won in Vintage Outlaws. Don Kreitemeyer, who drives the Bobby Allison tribute No. 22, won the V8 race and Marty Reid was the V6 winner. Hunter Jordan won the Bandoleros race with Mardy Roberts III in second.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Allen Byrd from Church Hill was the winner in the Pro race at the 1/8-mile Rogersville drag strip with Joey Greene the runner-up. Track champion Randy Blazer beat Cole Mason in the No Box final round. Keaton Lumpkins took the Junior Dragster victory over Kyler Davis.