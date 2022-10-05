The area’s largest motocross event of the year — the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown — is scheduled this weekend at Muddy Creek Raceway.
Friday is a practice day with racing to begin Saturday at the Blountville track. The main event is Sunday, which also includes the Cody Gragg Memorial Race. There are 30-plus classes of bikes and ATVs from beginners to pros, from youth to senior citizens, competing. The Cody Gragg Memorial Race features a $15,000 purse that’s growing and the overall event purse is over $25,000.
South Carolina rider Kyle Bitterman is the two-time defending champion of the Cody Gragg Memorial Race. He held off Maryland racer Justin Rodbell in a close finish last year. Rodbell went on to win the 250 Pro race, while Mike Alessi, the legendary Supercross rider from Florida, captured the 450 Pro victory.
A pair of Kingsport riders won their respective classes. Logan McConnell won the 20+ race and Kevin Walker was the winner in a pair of classes.
Last weekend, several local riders competed in the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series race at 221 MX in Rutherfordton, North Carolina.
Among them, Nathan Vance from Bakersville, N.C., won the 250D class and Mason Liddle from Jonesborough was the winner in 51cc Beginner.
As for those interested in attending Sunday's races at Muddy Creek, practice starts at 8 a.m. followed by motos throughout the day.
FORD POSTS TOP-10 OUTLAWS FINISH
Jensen Ford recently posted a sixth-place finish in the World of Outlaws Late Models at Boyd’s Speedway. Behind the wheel of the No. 83 for Gatlinburg car owner Mack McCarter, the Johnson City driver qualified seventh and consistently ran with the leaders in the Friday, Sept. 23 feature won by Newport driver Jimmy Owens.
Ford finished 14th in the next night’s feature. Races for the Outlaws in South Carolina and Georgia were cancelled over the weekend due to Hurricane Ian.
ANOTHER DIRT WIN FOR LARSON
Defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson continued to show his versatility by holding off four-time national dirt late model champion Brandon Sheppard to win Hillbilly Hundred for the Lucas Oil Series last Thursday at Tyler County (W.Va.) Speedway.
Although he’s not run as heavy schedule as the previous two years, Larson has won in both major Late Model series (Lucas Oil and World of Outlaws) and major Sprint Car series (World of Outlaws and All-Star Circuit of Champions).
On the NASCAR side, he has two wins in the Cup Series and another in the Xfinity Series.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
For the straight-liners, there is a test-and-tune scheduled Friday evening and racing Saturday at Cherokee Race Park.
Gates open at 10 a.m. at the Rogersville drag strip and an off-the-trailer race is scheduled for noon. Time trials for a regular bracket race will follow immediately after the off-the-trailer race. Pro (Box), No Box and Junior Dragster classes will be contested.