BRISTOL — Devan Moran passed Ricky Weiss on the race track to win Sunday’s Bristol Bash for the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. He passed a dirt-track legend in the process.
Moran got by Weiss as they raced through slower traffic on the frontstretch at Bristol Motor Speedway with nine laps to go to win the 40-lap, $25,000 feature. With his sixth career World of Outlaws victory, Moran passed his father, Donnie, on the Outlaws’ all-time win list.
His father was in attendance to see Devan race for the first time this season.
“This win is unbelievable,” said the Ohio driver. “I knew once we got into lapped traffic if I could get close enough to Ricky, I could roll over and get him. I have to give major thanks to my dad. He came down here this weekend and was coaching me and the guys. He was giving me pointers on what we needed to do to the race car. We showed our speed today.”
Moran also paid close attention to a 2004 Bristol NASCAR race that was replayed on the track’s big screen during a Saturday rain delay. Even though the race was on concrete and a different configuration, Moran saw the approach that race winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. took.
“While we were sitting here watching it rain yesterday, we were watching the 2004 NASCAR race that Dale Jr. won,” Moran said. “This is kind of how this race was. You had to be patient and when someone messed up, you got by them.”
Weiss, who started on the pole, led the first 31 laps. The Canadian driver, who now lives in East Tennessee, got tied up with a slower car, allowing Moran to pass him on the high side. Once Moran got out front, Weiss wasn’t able to catch him.
“To be out front here, that was a huge moment,” Weiss said. “To lead one lap, let alone 30-some at Bristol, that’s just awesome. I was just trying to roll, set a decent pace and maintain my tires. The lapped cars, I tried to get under them. I was able to get beside them, but never get around them.”
Ross Bailes passed Weiss for second, but was placed back in third as the pass occurred right as a caution came out. He wasn’t able to get around Weiss again. Overall, the South Carolina racer was happy with his finish after falling behind early.
“The first lap, I wasn’t expecting the track to be that slick,” he said. “I washed up and fell back a few spots. But, we were able to make it back and finish third. You have to give it to Devan, how good he was in lapped traffic.”
Arizona racer Ricky Thornton Jr. and Georgia driver Brandon Overton rounded out the top five.
Jimmy Owens, a four-time Lucas Oil Series national champion from Newport, finished 11th. Four-time World of Outlaws champion Josh Richards, the Friday race winner, fell out with mechanical problems and finished 24th in the 27-driver field.
It was an eventful day for Hawkins County racing legend Scott Bloomquist, who had to get in the feature through a Last Chance Showdown race after changing the engine in his black No. 0 machine. Bloomquist finished 19th in the main event.
UMP MODIFIEDS
Kyle Strickler led flag-to-flag in a 20-lap, $10,000-to-win race for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Strickler, the points leader in the World of Outlaws Late Models, was pulling double-duty for the weekend. He finished a disappointing 14th in the Late Model feature, but the Modified win more than made up for it.
“I can shake off a bad Late Model race by jumping in that Modified and having fun,” Strickler said. “To come here and win for $10,000 (at the Bristol Dirt Nationals in March) and come back and win $10,000 again, it makes you forget about the bad weekend in the Late Model.”
The North Carolina racer finished 2.325 seconds ahead of Illinois driver Kyle Hammer. Virginia racer Chris Arnold finished third. Ryan Ayers was fourth and NASCAR veteran David Reutimann was fifth.
David Stremme, another NASCAR veteran who won Friday’s feature, got caught up in a lap-3 crash and finished last in the 24-car field. Tyler Stroupe, driving for Elizabethton car owner Blake Terry, finished 16th.