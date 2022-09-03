BRISTOL — Tears of joy and remembrance flowed at Bristol Dragway early Saturday morning.
Todd McKinney, an Elizabethton racer, scored a $10,000 win in the BTE World Footbrake Challenge. While many loved seeing one of the home track racers win the race, there was a much deeper reason for the emotions.
McKinney’s son, Lucas, was killed earlier this year in a wreck at Farmington (N.C.) Dragway. When the BTE group came to Bristol in June, they paid tribute to Lucas McKinney. His father did even more with his Saturday win, beating racers from all over North America.
Driving the yellow AMC Spirit, McKinney matched his dial-in time as did runner-up Scooter Hamlin from Texas. However, McKinney had the better start with a .007 reaction time for the victory.
“I felt like Lucas was driving the car all day,” McKinney said. “It felt like he was in control of every pass down the track and I was along for the ride. That was definitely him at the start. I’m usually not that good, but he was always a lot better than me at the tree.”
It’s been a tough journey for Todd and his wife, Amy, who also drag races. Todd finished runner-up in the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway last weekend, but it was something to finally get the win in one of the biggest races of the year at Thunder Valley.
“I know people think ‘how do we get back in the car?’ ” McKinney said. “But that’s the way he was. That was all he ever knew and he would be mad if we didn’t come back. It’s mind-blowing how many people loved him and showed their support. We’ve had people all over the country contact us.
“Then, we’ve got so much love and support locally. We always call it our DER Bracket Series family, but you don’t realize how close we are until something happens. You realize how much everybody means to you.”
Another local entry, Cody Spears from Mt. Carmel, advanced to the quarterfinal round. McKinney talked about his unique ride with the AMC Spirit.
“I had an S-10 truck, but there was a guy here who raced the car. I told my wife I wanted it because it was so different,” McKinney said. “Of course my name being Todd with it being big T and little odd, I was like, ‘We’ve got to get this worked out.’ We did a trade and now it will never be anywhere else.”
McKinney and the rest of the BTE World Footbrake Drivers were competing for a winners’ purse of more than $100,000 on Saturday night.
CLEETUS AND CARS
Gavin Harlien passed Bill Hynes with five laps to go to win Saturday’s Stadium Super Trucks race at Bristol Motor Speedway as part of the Cleetus and Cars show.
It was the 12th career Super Trucks win for Harlien, a 23-year-old Texas driver in the black No. 55 machine. Hynes, a 50-year-old from New Jersey, started from the pole after an inversion of the 13-truck field and led the majority of the race.
Robby Gordon, the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver, qualified second to his son Max. After starting 12th, the California racer worked his way up to the third-place finish. Robert Stout and Ben Maier rounded out the top five.
There is another day of racing on Sunday. Spectator gates open at 10 a.m. There is a pit party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stadium Super Truck racing is scheduled for 2 p.m. with qualifying and racing for the Bristol 1000, a 100-lap feature for the Crown Victoria cars to follow.