BRISTOL — Tears of joy and remembrance flowed at Bristol Dragway early Saturday morning.

Todd McKinney, an Elizabethton racer, scored a $10,000 win in the BTE World Footbrake Challenge. While many loved seeing one of the home track racers win the race, there was a much deeper reason for the emotions.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you