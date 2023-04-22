BRISTOL — Keith McGee survived the chaos to win Saturday night’s Danger Ranger on Dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
McGee, a NASCAR Truck Series driver from Alaska now living in North Carolina, made his way through a wild 50-lap feature that saw eight of the Ford Ranger trucks flipped on their roofs or sides in different wrecks. McGee passed Kameron McConchie with two laps to go to win the race and a grand prize of a Ranger bass boat.
“That was so much fun, the most fun I’ve ever had in a race car,” said McGee, who finished 34th in the NASCAR Pinty’s Race on Dirt at BMS. “I told them this afternoon we were winning the boat tonight. We were just going to play it safe and avoid the wrecks. Then I was like, ‘We need to get up front.’ I felt like I drove through five wrecks, but I was able to get through them and get up there.”
McConchie, a New York racer, finished second, while Jeffrey Bloch, Evann Renslow and Nate Prater rounded out the top five.
Race promoter Cleetus McFarland finished 25th in the 32-truck field after suffering damage on lap 19.
MIDWEST COMPACT SERIES
Brad Chandler, an Iowa racer, made a last-lap pass of Indiana driver Aaron Tatman to win the Midwest Compact Series 30-lap feature on the BMS dirt track. Tatman led the first 29 circuits and appeared on his way to the win.
That was before Chandler decided not to let off the throttle on the final few laps. His No. 47 Chevrolet made up a straightaway distance before he went high to pass Tatman for the win.
“I kept letting off going into the corners and then decided to just go all out,” Chandler said. “Then, I was trying to make sure he didn’t come back under me because I lost so much momentum across the bottom. I was ready to do some rubbing coming to the line if I had to.”
He didn’t have to. Tatman had dominated, taking the lead on the opening lap and then holding off multiple contenders after four caution periods.
Ryan Crocker finished third, followed by the lone female in the field, Ashley Bell, and Wayne Buckner.
FORD SIXTH IN OUTLAWS
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford qualified second and finished sixth in Thursday’s “Seymour Showdown” World of Outlaws Late Model feature at 411 Motor Speedway.
Ford captured the outside pole after winning the third heat race, finishing 1.940 seconds ahead of Josh Rice. He finished of other big name dirt late model stars Tanner English, Brent Larson and Brandon Overton.
Cory Hedgecock from Loudon passed Dale McDowell on lap 31 of the 40-lap feature to score his second career Outlaws victory. Hedgecock, driver of the black and orange No. 23 machine, also won at 411 when the Outlaws visited the Seymour track in 2018.
It was the second major win for Hedgecock at 411 in the last two months. He won the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals in March, a race which Ricky Weiss finished second and Ford was third.
LONESOME PINE MOTORSPORTS PARK
The Southeast Super Trucks Series race at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park was postponed due to the weekend weather forecast. A make-up date for the event has yet to be announced.