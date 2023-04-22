BRISTOL — Keith McGee survived the chaos to win Saturday night’s Danger Ranger on Dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

McGee, a NASCAR Truck Series driver from Alaska now living in North Carolina, made his way through a wild 50-lap feature that saw eight of the Ford Ranger trucks flipped on their roofs or sides in different wrecks. McGee passed Kameron McConchie with two laps to go to win the race and a grand prize of a Ranger bass boat.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you