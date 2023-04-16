BULLS GAP — Dale McDowell notched his biggest payday of his career by leading wire-to-wire in Saturday’s XR Series “Spring Thaw 100” at Volunteer Speedway.
McDowell, in the No. 17 machine, grabbed the lead from pole sitter Hudson O’Neal on the opening lap of the race. McDowell stayed there the entirety of the 100 laps, holding off a charge from Mike Marlar at the end.
The winner’s purse of $100,000 was the richest ever offered at a Southern dirt track and doubled what McDowell won for taking a feature victory at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022. The veteran driver from Chickamauga, Georgia talked about what it meant to win such a big race and big purse at this stage of his legendary career.
“At 56, almost 57 years old, this means a lot,” McDowell said. “It means so much to be able to win the way we did tonight.”
While many of the drivers tried to make time by running on the high side of the track against the wall, McDowell and Marlar ran the bottom in turns 3-4 to beat their competition. It was important to be able to make fast time on the low side with the length of the race.
“I could just roll around there, keep my tires loaded and not slip them,” McDowell said. “I moved up a little bit and the car got tight to run the top. It’s just one of those things where I had to find the balance of the car. Everyone was set up a little different so that was the biggest thing, and to stay out of trouble.”
Marlar, the racer out of Winfield, Tenn., driving the blue No. 157 car, charged from an eighth-place starting spot. He got around Indiana driver O’Neal for the runner-up spot on lap 68. The two battled to the end with Marlar typically running the bottom until the final few laps when he moved higher to run a line similar to O’Neal.
“My car has been really good all weekend, but I was never able to get to the front,” Marlar said. “Everybody is so close in competition. It was hard to pass. I got battling with Hudson and that hurt me a little bit trying to run down Dale.”
O’Neal finished third with Florida racer Kyle Bronson and Tyler Erb from Texas rounding out the top five. While McDowell and Marlar were bottom feeders, Bronson and Erb made their advancements by running the very top, even getting over the cushion at times and putting the right rear of their cars against the fence.
The rest of the top 10 included: Tim McCreadie, Ricky Thornton Jr., Jonathan Davenport, Cory Hedgecock and Ethan Dotson.
With 59 drivers contending for 24 spots in the A-Main, multiple favorites like Devon Moran, Kyle Strickler and Johnson City’s Jensen Ford failed to qualify for the feature.
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL
Bradley Lewelling from Seymour and Travis Fultz from Harrogate bounced off each other while battling for the lead on lap 11 of the 20-lap Sportsman Late Model race. Lewelling then rocketed down the backstretch to take the lead and raced on to win the $1,500-to-win feature.
Phillip Thompson passed Fultz for second as Lewelling was on his way to the victory. Rusty Ballenger finished fourth with Kip Sawyer fifth. Johnson City driver Tim Maupin wound up sixth in the white and orange No. 3 machine, coming up just short in an effort to overtake Sawyer.