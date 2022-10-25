Marcus Mays has grown up around dirt track racing with his dad and uncle. The second-generation driver added to their family tradition by clinching the track championship for the Classic division last Saturday at I-75 Raceway in Athens.
Now 29, he explained why he always wanted to follow in their footsteps.
“Bobby and my dad have raced since ’93,” he said. “I was two years old when they started racing. Being around them, I learned everything. I built my first car, a Front Wheel Drive, raced it a half season and that’s when I started racing the Classic car.”
The Gray resident won five races over the season at I-75 and never finished lower than third in any race at the nearly round-shaped track. It takes a much different driving style than does Volunteer Speedway at Bulls Gap, where Mays has also been a winner on the 4/10-mile high-banked oval.
“They’re totally different tracks. Bulls Gap is wide open, how hard you can drive the car,” he said. “I-75, you’re on the brakes quite a bit. It’s not much like Bulls Gap, but it fits my driving style more. I’m more of a throttle-control driver. I like it better than the hammer-down, wide-open track.”
Accounting for more than just wins, his time in the Classic division has given him a chance to compete against his father Jeff and uncle Bobby, a five-time Volunteer Speedway champion. The brothers like to tease Marcus at times, but it’s easy to see their affection for each other.
“It doesn’t matter where we finish on the track as long as me, Bobby and my dad beat each other. It’s a win to us,” Marcus said. “There’s nothing better than we finish 1-2. It’s something I will remember the rest of my life and I’m thankful (for) the times I’ve got to run with them.”
Marcus is talking in past tense for a reason. An HVAC technician during the day, he recently purchased a Late Model in which to compete. It fulfills a lifelong dream, although he knows the costs of running the new car will be much more than the No. 12 Classic car he raced to the championship.
“I’ve wanted to run a Late Model ever since I was little,” he said. “I’ve always felt like I could do it, but I never had the money or backing to do it. I’m grateful I got to run with my dad and uncle as much as I did in the Classic cars, but it’s like I need to move up now or never.”
Another member of his family, his wife Tiffani, shares his passion. Like Marcus, she has a love for racing and has her own role in the sport.
“She is always my biggest supporter and she always has my back,” Mays said. “She was the track announcer at Volunteer Speedway for a while and has always been big in the sport.”
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series wraps up Saturday at Muddy Creek Raceway.
It is a one-day event with practice at 10:30 a.m. and racing scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Adding to the fun, there will be trick-or-treat and a costume contest with adult, child and dog categories.
Austin Johnson from Hudson, North Carolina, holds a 107-100 points lead over Cory Cooper from Pennington Gap, Virginia, heading into the final Pro race of the season.
Steve Watkins from Johnson City has a 94-83 lead over Brandon Hughes from Roan Mountain in the 30+ class. Chad Brown from Blountville holds a commanding lead in the Veteran Warrior class and Eddie Branch from Bristol leads both classes for older riders.
Other local points leaders include: Anthony Fields from Bluff City in both the 250 C and 450 C classes, Alex Colley from Norton, Va. (Unlimited B), Chandler Brickey from Coeburn, Va. (Unlimited C), Blake Liddle from Jonesborough (85cc 9-11), Maddex Rhudy from Mountain City (51cc 4-6) and Jayden Hefner from Telford in a pair of 51cc classes.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Bracket racing returns to Cherokee Race Park on Saturday. Joey Greene was the Pro winner and Reid Osborne was the runner-up at last Saturday's Texas Hold 'Em Race.
Chris Yates was the No Box winner as Corey Smith also made the final round. Keaton Lumpkins captured the Junior Dragster win.
Terry James in No Box and Brendan Nuttall in Junior Dragster recently qualified the IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals in Holly Springs, Mississippi.
Nuttall made it to the Junior Dragster quarterfinals. Another East Tennessee racer, Aubrey Loy representing Knoxville Dragway, won the title racing against track and division champions across North America.