BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ty Majeski has won many races across the short tracks of America. No victory has been any bigger for the Wisconsin driver than Thursday’s UNOH 200 NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Majeski, driver of the No. 66 Toyota, grabbed the lead from Zane Smith on lap 157 and led the final 43 circuits around the .533-mile, high-banked concrete oval. It was Majeski’s first win in any of NASCAR’s three national series.
“Man, this is unbelievable. I’ve been waiting on an opportunity like this. We came guns blazing for this race, brought our best truck here,” Majeski said. “(Crew chief) Joe (Shear Jr.) made an aggressive move with strategy. I’ve been waiting on this for a long time. I’ve been in position a lot in my Late Model career and I’ve won a lot of races. I just saw it as another restart.”
Smith challenged Majeski on a late restart, but ended up runner-up, 1.152 seconds behind in the No. 38 Ford.
“We got ourselves good track position,” Smith said. “I wish I could have taken the top. I was afraid I was going to get freight trained by the top. The 66 was a little better than us, but we were able to salvage a good night.”
Parker Kligerman finished third in the Abingdon-based No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Toyota. He ran as high as second earlier in the race.
“We qualified 28th on speed so I think we stole a third-place,” Kligerman said. “This is our home race, our Super Bowl. I want to win so bad at this place. Once we got track position, obviously Ty and Zane had better trucks, but I did everything I could to stay with those guys. We were able to keep a top-five position.”
Grant Enfinger finished fourth in the No. 23 Chevrolet and Matt Crafton in the No. 88 Toyota rounded out the top five.
Derek Kraus, who won the pole earlier in the day, finished sixth. Stewart Friesen was seventh, followed by Christian Eckes, Chandler Smith and Corey Heim.
Chandler Smith passed polesitter Kraus for the lead on lap 28 and went on to win both of the first two stages. He restarted 15th after pitting with 90 laps to go.
ARCA SERIES
Sammy Smith, an 18-year-old from Iowa driving the No. 18 Toyota, held off NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Brandon Jones on a late restart to win the Bush’s Beans 200 for the ARCA Menards Series. With the victory, Smith captured his second ARCA Menards East Series championship and the title for the 10-race Sioux Chief Showdown.
“It was tough on the restart. We brought a really fast car, but glad we held him off at the end,” Smith said. “The championships mean a lot, but it wouldn’t have been the same if we hadn’t won the race.”
Jones, driver of the No. 81 Toyota, raced Smith hard on the final restart, but his car got loose and the Georgia racer was careful not to get into his teammate.
“Our Camry really came to life the last 30 laps or so. I gave it all I had, but I got in a little too deep in (turns) 3 and 4,” Jones said. “If I could have stayed side-by-side another lap, it might have been a different story.”
Taylor Gray finished third in the No. 17 Ford. Rajah Caruth, a NASCAR Drive for Diversity racer, finished fourth in the No. 6 Chevrolet and Daniel Dye in the No. 43 Chevrolet rounded out the top five.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Cory Hedgecock took advantage of a flat tire by leader Dale McDowell to win Wednesday night’s “Scorcher” for the Valvoline Iron-Man Series at Volunteer Speedway.
Hedgecock, a Loudon driver in the No. 23, outdueled Kentucky racer Michael Chilton on the final restart at the 4/10-mile dirt track. Scott Bloomquist, the Hawkins County racing legend with more than 600 career victories, finished third in the No. 0 car.
South Carolina racer Cla Knight was fourth as McDowell rallied to finish fifth. Johnson City racer Jensen Ford was running third before the driveshaft broke on his No. 83 machine to cause a pile and the final caution. He won a heat race earlier and finished 11th in the 24-car field.
Chris Wilson from Crossville finished ahead of Kentucky racer Brandon Kizer to win the Open Wheel Modified feature. Chad Ogle from Sevierville came across the line third. NASCAR veteran Ken Schrader qualified fourth and finished 11th among 22 drivers.
Morristown driver Mason Bare led flag-to-flag in the No. 24 in the Sportsman Late Model feature. Knoxville drivers Kip Sawyer and Addison Cardwell finished second and third.