BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ty Majeski has won many races across the short tracks of America. No victory has been any bigger for the Wisconsin driver than Thursday’s UNOH 200 NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Majeski, driver of the No. 66 Toyota, grabbed the lead from Zane Smith on lap 157 and led the final 43 circuits around the .533-mile, high-banked concrete oval. It was Majeski’s first win in any of NASCAR’s three national series.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you