Chris Madden passed Dale McDowell as they worked their way through lapped traffic to win Tuesday night’s XR Workin’ Man Series Spring Thaw Warm-Up at Volunteer Speedway.

The South Carolina driver’s victory in the $10,000-to-win race kicks off a big week at the 4/10-mile dirt track in Bulls Gap. There is a $5,000-to-win race Friday and then the week is capped off by the $100,000-to-win “Spring Thaw,” the richest dirt track race in the South, on Saturday night.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

