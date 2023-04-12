Chris Madden passed Dale McDowell as they worked their way through lapped traffic to win Tuesday night’s XR Workin’ Man Series Spring Thaw Warm-Up at Volunteer Speedway.
The South Carolina driver’s victory in the $10,000-to-win race kicks off a big week at the 4/10-mile dirt track in Bulls Gap. There is a $5,000-to-win race Friday and then the week is capped off by the $100,000-to-win “Spring Thaw,” the richest dirt track race in the South, on Saturday night.
As for Tuesday, the two dirt late model stars put on another classic battle as McDowell started from the pole and they jockeyed for the top spot throughout the 40-lap race. Madden put his No. 44 out front with 12 laps to go and led the rest of the way.
It was the second straight runner-up finish for McDowell, the longtime Georgia racer now living in Ooltewah. He finished second to NASCAR champion Kyle Larson in last Thursday’s FloRacing Late Model Challenge.
With several of the top late model racers in the country competing, Georgia racer Kyle Bronson finished third ahead of Ricky Thornton Jr. and Mike Marler.
Gatlinburg’s Mack McCarter was sixth, followed by Ricky Weiss, Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens and California racer Ethan Dotson.
The Friday schedule includes hot laps at 6 p.m. and heat races to begin at 6:45 p.m. Action starts earlier on Saturday with hot laps at 5:30 p.m. and racing scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. In addition to the Super Late Model racing, there are $1,500-to-win features for the Sportsman Late Models each night.
LONESOME PINE TWINBILL
Twin 40-lap Sportsman features highlight the action at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park on Saturday. It’s one of seven classes racing at the 3/8-mile paved oval in Coeburn, Virginia.
There are 30-lap features for both the Pure 4 and Super Street classes. Other divisions include Street Stock, Mod 4, Legends and Bandoleros. Spectator gates open at 3 p.m. with qualifying at 3:45 p.m. and racing to begin at 5 p.m.
DRAG RACING ACTION
Cherokee Race Park hosts the Naburhatur 150 on Saturday. It’s a true Footbrake race with no delay boxes and no transbrakes allowed. It’s for door cars and roadsters only, no dragsters.
With 150 entries, the payout is $10,000-to-win and $2,000 for the runner up. Gates open at 10 a.m.
The popular Summit Racing Equipment Street Fights returns to Bristol Dragway on Saturday. It gives fans a chance to race their own vehicles down the famed Thunder Valley drag strip. Each event will feature drifting and a car show. Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing to start at 6 p.m.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series gets underway with the season opener Saturday at Muddy Creek Raceway.
It’s the first of 16 rounds scheduled from now until October 28. Races are also scheduled for I-81 Motorsports Park as well as tracks in Kentucky and the Carolinas.
Austin Johnson from Hudson, N.C., was the 2022 Pro champion for the Hot Summer Nights with Cory Cooper of Pennington Gap, Va., the runner-up.
One highlight from last season was two-time AMA Supercross World Champion Cooper Webb showing up to win a race at 221MX in Forest City, N.C. last June.