In case you missed it, Joey Logano was the winner of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas.
With all the attention surrounding the controversy of Bubba Wallace wrecking Kyle Larson, the fact Logano is the first driver to qualify for the championship race at Phoenix has been greatly overshadowed.
NASCAR suspended Wallace one race for losing his temper and turning his car into Larson at a dangerous spot on a high-speed track. Some see it as justice, others feel the punishment is not severe enough.
Regardless, the racing is scheduled to go on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway with other playoff spots on the line.
Over the past decade, Logano has established himself as one of the premier drivers of this generation. The 32-year-old Connecticut native is in the prime of his career, driving the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.
The 2018 Cup Series champion has 30 career victories at the elite level including back-to-back Bristol Night Race wins in 2014-15 and the 2015 Daytona 500. He has won races on all types of track’s including the inaugural Food City Dirt Race at Bristol and the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race inside the L.A. Coliseum.
His three official wins this season have been at Darlington Raceway, nicknamed the “Track Too Tough to Tame,” the relatively flat 1.25-mile Gateway Raceway outside St. Louis and the 1.5-mile track at Las Vegas. In each case, these tracks provide unique challenges.
With Sunday’s win, it’s the fifth time in nine years that Logano has qualified for the “Championship 4” race since NASCAR changed its playoff format in 2014. It puts him at the top of the list with Denny Hamlin the only other driver still with a shot to tie this season.
The other three drivers with four “Championship 4” appearances — Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. — have all been eliminated from playoff contention this season. It also needs to be taken into account that drivers like Jimmie Johnson and Carl Edwards have retired since the format began, while others like Larson and Chase Elliott began their career in 2014 or later.
Still, Logano had a 4-2 advantage over 2012 NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski in championship race appearances while they were teammates at Team Penske. This latest accomplishment proves once again that Logano is truly one of the best drivers in the sport.
KINGSPORT SCHEDULE
Kingsport Speedway released its 2023 “weekly racing” schedule last week with the first events of the season slated for Saturdays.
The season opens March 25 and follows up on April 1. It reverts to the traditional Friday schedule on April 7. Following that, the races are scheduled every other week with make-up dates on June 9-10 and again on August 25-26.
The 15-race schedule concludes in September with a couple of Saturday dates. The season wraps up with Championship Night on Sept. 9.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Elizabethton riders captured three victories at last Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross races at I-81 Motorsports Park.
Hunter Harrison was the winner of the Veteran Warrior class with Aaron Ebarb from Johnson City the runner-up. Austin Hampton captured the CollegeBoy win, while Dakota Wilson won the 250D race and was second in 450 D.
Other winners included: Chris Furches from Jonesborough in ATV Amateur, Eddie Branch from Bristol in two classes and Allen Mullins from Pound, Virginia in two classes. Among the youngest riders, Maddex Rhudy from Mountain City won.
Kingsport’s Pazlee Roark was runner-up in the women’s division and Hayden Graham from Johnson City finished second in the 125cc, 2-stroke class. A pair of Jonesborough youth, Ryder Hill and Mason Liddle, posted second-place finishes as did Gabby Kindle from Fall Branch.