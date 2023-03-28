Joey Logano laughs when one suggests he should be favored to win the upcoming Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
His track record suggests the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion could very well be the man to beat. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford won the inaugural dirt race in 2021 and finished third a year ago.
“Why that is, I don’t have the best answers,” Logano said. “I’m not a dirt guy. I have my backyard track figured out, but my dirt experience is what you’ve seen on the Cup track and one other race at Volusia (Florida) that didn’t last that long. Otherwise, it’s more of riding 4-wheelers and side-by-sides.”
Logano participated in the Truck Series race in 2022, but didn’t feel it helped his Cup efforts as the vehicles are so different.
He has certainly shown an ability to adapt to any kind of race track, also the winner the first time that NASCAR raced inside the Los Angeles Coliseum on a flat 1/4-mile track to victories on the superspeedways at Daytona and Talladega.
Although some drivers have complained about covering the Bristol concrete with dirt, Logano sees it as just another challenge.
“It’s fun doing things that are weird. That’s a weird thing to do,” he said. “It’s not a purpose-built dirt car with a stock car on dirt. It’s crazy to even think of, kind of like running your street Mustang on dirt. You’re constantly on the edge of spinning out.
“They don’t have the big sides like a late model or the big wing like a sprint car to catch itself. The way you have to drive a big, heavy Cup car compared to a dirt car, it’s a different game.”
Logano, 32, is at the top of his game as a two-time Cup Series champion. He’s a 32-time Cup winner, tied with Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett on the all-time win list. His victories includes the 2015 Daytona 500 and back-to-back wins in the Bristol Night Race.
A native of Connecticut, Logano moved with his family to Georgia when he was nine years old. He recently picked up a “home track” victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he used to race Legends cars on the quarter-mile track on the front stretch.
The victory was big as well, qualifying him for the 2023 NASCAR playoffs.
“To be able to lock yourself in the playoffs, it’s nice to get that win out of the way,” he said. “We can be a little more aggressive on strategy, a little more aggressive behind the wheel. That’s where momentum comes from.”
Logano touts the diversity of NASCAR tracks, saying that no other circuit in the world can match how the Cup Series offers short tracks, superspeedways, road courses and even the one dirt race. He calls it fun to race on the different tracks as this weekend the Cup Series is headed to the 3/4-mile Richmond Raceway. Then it’s to Bristol, a place that still gives Logano a thrill.
“The first time you walk in that place, every fan, crew member, driver has the same reaction,” Logano said. “To me, it’s larger than life. You see the grandstands, the high banks and you’re like, ‘Wow.’ It’s just a really cool thing.”