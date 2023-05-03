There are plenty of options on the local racing calendar this weekend, whether you’re into paved tracks or dirt, round tracks or drag strips, two wheels or four wheels.
It starts Friday night with races at Kingsport Speedway and Volunteer Speedway.
Kingsport Speedway features the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program on the 3/8-mile concrete oval. Keith Helton has won all three races so far in the featured Late Model Sportsman division which has had solid car counts around a dozen entries.
The Pure 4 class continues to set the pace with great car counts and great action. Other classes scheduled to compete are Mod 4, Street Stock, Beginner FWD, Bandoleros and Legends.
Volunteer Speedway hosts the Dark Side 40 Super Late Model and American All-Star Series Pro Late Models in $3,000-to-win features at the 4/10-mile dirt track.
There will be a $1,000-to-win Open Wheel Modified feature, along with Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive classes.
Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with hot laps to begin around 7 p.m. followed by racing action.
LONESOME PINE MOTORSPORTS PARK
The Late Models Back Under the Lights are scheduled for Saturday at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park. Johnson City driver Zeke Shell is one of the drivers slated to compete in twin 60-lap Late Model Stock features at the 3/8-mile asphalt track in Coeburn, Virginia.
Saturday’s schedule also includes features for Super Street, Street Stock and the Mod 4 classes.
DER BRACKET SERIES
The first races of the season for the DER Bracket Series take place this weekend at Bristol Dragway. There is a test-and-tune scheduled for Friday night with races on tap for Saturday and Sunday.
Felix Hutchinson from Hampton won last season’s featured Super Pro championship, following his son, Josh Owens, who won the 2021 track title. Randy Walters from Bluff City was the Pro champion, while other titlists included: Kaden Haynes from Mount Carmel (Motorcycle), John Nelson (Sportsman) and Danny Guinn from Bluff City (Trophy).
Junior Dragster champions were Landon Bailey from Abingdon (Division 1), Adeline Porcho from Chuckey (Division 2) and Radford, Virginia’s Phillip Radford (Division 3).
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Ricky Wheeler from Morristown drove his Chevrolet Chevelle to the Pro win at Cherokee Race Park last Saturday as Terry James raced to the runner-up finish. Duck Davis from Greeneville started his own No Box dynasty with a win over Jarod Haga in the final round.
Dalton Weems took the victory in Junior Dragster as Keaton Lumpkins was his final-round opponent. A double points race is scheduled for Saturday at the 1/8-mile Rogersville drag strip.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
The second race for the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series is scheduled at the 221 MX track at Union Mills, North Carolina, this weekend. Saturday is a practice day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., while Sunday is race day. Gates open Sunday at 6 a.m. with practice at 8:30 a.m. and racing to follow.