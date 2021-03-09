BRISTOL — Ricky Weiss found the speeds around the new dirt surface at Bristol Motor Speedway to be eye-opening.
Weiss, a Canada native who now lives in East Tennessee, rocketed around the .533-mile oval in a lap of 15.266 seconds (125.691 mph) in Monday’s test for the World of Outlaws Late Models.
It was nearly a second off the pace of the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying mark of 14.568 seconds (131.713 mph) set by Chase Elliott on Bristol’s normal concrete surface. Still with the 19-degree banking in the turns, it was, in racers’ terms, “bad fast” for a dirt track.
“We were told about the G-forces and how fast it was going to be,” Weiss said. “Watching some of the drivers go before me, it was definitely an eye-opener. Once you get out there, the rhythm becomes a factor. You just hang on and go as fast as you can.”
Three-time and defending World of Outlaws Late Model champion Brandon Sheppard was second fastest at 15.287 seconds (125.518 mph). Chase Junghans turned the third-quickest time in 15.456 (124.146 mph).
“I’ve never been to a place like this. It was look at your notes and try to compare to a similar track,” Junghans said. “It’s definitely crazy. These cars are so wide, you don’t know how fast you’re going. When you slow down to get on pit road, you’re like, ‘Holy Cow, we’re really hauling the mail.’ I’m looking forward to the race coming up.”
Rick “Boom” Briggs was fourth quickest at 15.548 seconds with Dennis Erb Jr. at 15.562 to round out the top five.
Monday’s test wasn’t just about fast times. It was a test by the series and teams to see which tire compounds worked best on the temporary clay surface. It also gave teams a chance to check out fuel mileage.
Furthermore, it gave the drivers an idea of how the racing will be.
“I had some questions, but once I got some laps, it definitely has a lot of grip,” Weiss said. “I think we can run 2-3 wide at times. Right now, we’re running the same line, but I think the cushion will move up once more cars are on it.”
Racing begins on the dirt next week with the Bristol Dirt Nationals from March 15-20. The NASCAR week- end is March 26-28. The Bristol Bash for the World of Outlaws Late Model cars will be from April 8-10. The final weekend will be the Bristol Throwdown for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on April 22-24.