NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Kyle Larson, a throwback to the days when top drivers competed in different types of race cars, was victorious Saturday in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ return to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Larson, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet, passed Bubba Wallace at the historic five-eighths-mile oval track with 12 laps to go and held on during a green-white-checkered restart for his third career truck series win in the Tyson 250. Over the past two months, Larson has won in all three NASCAR national series — Cup, Xfinity and trucks — as well as dirt-track races in Super Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds and Winged Sprint Cars.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

