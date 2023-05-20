NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Kyle Larson, a throwback to the days when top drivers competed in different types of race cars, was victorious Saturday in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ return to North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Larson, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet, passed Bubba Wallace at the historic five-eighths-mile oval track with 12 laps to go and held on during a green-white-checkered restart for his third career truck series win in the Tyson 250. Over the past two months, Larson has won in all three NASCAR national series — Cup, Xfinity and trucks — as well as dirt-track races in Super Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds and Winged Sprint Cars.
With the old asphalt surface racing much like a dirt track, it was perfectly suited to Larson’s style. It was the first NASCAR national series race at North Wilkesboro in 27 years.
“You always pass by this place when you drive to Bristol and I thought, ‘How cool would be it to win the first truck race back here.’ It’s pretty special,' ” said Larson, who led 138 of 252 laps. “I think winning so many different kinds of races comes down to driving great race cars. I have a lot of experience doing it and I don’t have to think about it. It makes it easy to adapt as long as it’s a good handling race car.”
The 2021 NASCAR champion, subbing for the injured Alex Bowman in the No. 7 truck, finished two car lengths ahead of runner-up Ty Majeski in the No. 98 Ford after the restart. Matt DiBenedetto finished third in the No. 25 Chevrolet, followed by Carson Hocevar in the No. 42 Chevrolet and Wallace in the No. 1 Toyota.
Hocevar ran second to Larson most of the final 150 laps before a late pit stop.
He and Larson both mentioned a large and enthusiastic crowd with the grandstands nearly full.
“It was a blast. I love this racetrack and this atmosphere,” Hocevar said. “I had the week of my life. It was so much fun and the fact that we got to race Kyle Larson for the lead, for the win. I’ve got to figure out how to beat him, but there are a lot of guys on Sundays trying to figure that out, too.”
North Wilkesboro marked the 199th different track where Larson has raced over his career. The race was slowed by multiple cautions, including a five-car pileup on the backstretch on lap 201.
Corey Heim, who won the pole with a speed of 112.906 mph, took the lead from William Byron with one lap to go for the stage 1 victory. Larson passed Heim for the lead on lap 101 and led the rest of the way in stage 2.
Heim finished sixth in the final rundown followed by Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy, Ross Chastain and Grant Enfinger.