BULLS GAP — The race was named the Kyle Larson Racing presents FloRacing Dirt Late Model Challenge at Volunteer Speedway. Larson and Jonathan Davenport put on a show for the ages during the 50-lap Super Late Model race.
Larson, the 2021 NASCAR champion, emerged victorious in the No. 6 late model after he and Davenport in the No. 49 exchanged the lead double-digit times. Larson took the lead on lap 7 only to see Davenport return the favor with a slide job a few circuits later.
They traded the lead back-and-forth multiple times with slide-job passes between laps 30 and 36 before Larson took the lead for good. The California native raced on to take the $20,000-to-win victory.
“Thankfully for me, he kept going up against the cushion in (turns) 3-4 and it allowed me to have some momentum down the frontstretch. I could throw some bombs at him,” Larson said. “Each one, he was clearing me so I tried to make them shorter and shorter to check his momentum up in the corner.
"It seemed like it finally worked and I got into some grip. I was able to pull away with five or six really good laps and stretch the lead a little.”
Still, another lap and Larson would’ve likely gotten passed by Dale McDowell, who took the runner-up spot from Davenport. Larson made contact with fellow NASCAR star Kyle Busch on the final lap, which cut Larson’s left rear tire.
“Kyle Busch and I made contact the last lap,” Larson said. “His right front got into my left rear and knocked the bead off.”
McDowell finished 2.109 seconds behind for second after getting by Davenport who said his car was a little too tight and used up his tires.
“I could not run as hard as they were running,” McDowell said. “But, I was able to keep up and eased my way back up there. You had to catch traffic right and it got us a little behind. It’s a building block for a lot of big races coming up here next week.”
With the top dirt-track racers in the country competing and some big names failing to qualify for the main event, Mike Marlar finished fourth and Chris Madden was fifth.
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford was eighth, while NASCAR Cup Series drivers Busch and Chase Briscoe finished 16th and 18th in the 24-car A-Main.
As McDowell referred to, it was the first of a handful of major Super Late Model races at Volunteer over the next 10 days.
The XR Series $10,000-to-win Spring Thaw Warm-Up takes place Tuesday. The XR Series Spring Thaw is scheduled next Friday and Saturday with a $5,000-to-win feature Friday and the richest dirt race in the South, a $100,000-to-win feature for Saturday, April 15.
MAUPIN WINS SPORTSMAN CRATE RACE
Johnson City driver Tim Maupin won the Sportsman Crate Late Model feature after Bradley Lewelling and Philip Thompson crashed while racing for the lead on lap 14.
Maupin, driving the white No. 3 late model, held off the No. 30 of Bean Station racer Taylor Coffman over the final six circuits for the win. Maupin raced out to a slight advantage, only to see Coffman close and pull up to his left rear quarter panel at the finish.
Surprisingly, Maupin made no major adjustments on the car from racing the previous week at Bristol.
“It was a handful at the end and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to hold on to it,” Maupin said. “The car kept getting worse and worse. I debated whether to tighten the car up. I should have, but the car was so good in hot laps and qualifying.
“This is the same setup we used at Bristol. The only changes were air pressure and gear. We didn’t even wash it since Bristol.”
Jamie Stanley finished third with Heath Alvey and Brodie Sharp rounding out the top five.