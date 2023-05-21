NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Kyle Larson rocketed to the front to win his third NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet led the final 146 circuits of the 200-lap, $1 million exhibition race. It was the first ever All-Star Race held at the historic 5/8-mile oval track, which had lasted hosted the NASCAR Cup Series in 1996.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

