BRISTOL — Kyle Larson’s big week continued Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Six days after winning the most recent Cup Series race at Richmond and two nights after winning a late model race he sponsored at Volunteer Speedway, Larson drove his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to the pole position for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you