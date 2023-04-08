BRISTOL — Kyle Larson’s big week continued Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Six days after winning the most recent Cup Series race at Richmond and two nights after winning a late model race he sponsored at Volunteer Speedway, Larson drove his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to the pole position for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race.
The lineup was set by a qualifying format unique in the Cup Series for the Food City Dirt Race. Drivers earned points by both their finishing positions in one of four 15-lap heat races and the number of cars passed.
Larson won the third heat race by going to the top side of the track and charging from sixth-place to the lead on the opening lap. Once in the lead, he held off the No. 41 Ford of Ryan Preece and J.J. Yeley in the No. 15 Ford.
“I didn’t expect to go to the lead the first lap,” Larson said. “The 41 car was better than I was, so I tried to hustle it and get some grip. The track is in great shape. It was nice and smooth. ”
It was Larson’s first pole on the Bristol dirt, second of the season and 16th career pole position.
Austin Dillon will start second after he won the first heat race in a classic battle with Tyler Reddick where they traded the lead with slide jobs over a couple of laps. Dillon led 13 of the 15 laps as Reddick never held the lead when they crossed the finish line. Christopher Bell raced to third-place.
“That was a blast racing with Tyler Reddick,” Dillon said. “It’s really hard to know where you need to go when you’re out front. We were sliding, crossing each other over. That was a fun race.”
Ryan Blaney led all flag-to-flag in the second heat race, holding off multiple charges from Chase Briscoe. William Byron finished third, challenging Briscoe at the end.
“The car was OK, a little too loose getting into the corner, but I would gain it back on exit,” Blainey said. “I almost gave it away once or twice, but it was a good heat race.”
Bubba Wallace led all 15 laps of the fourth and final heat race, holding off a hard-charging Kyle Busch over the final circuits. Austin Cindric took the third spot.
Yeley will start third overall, followed by Bell and Busch. Reddick, Cindric, Preece, Blaney, Byron, Wallace and defending series champion Joey Logano round out the top 12.