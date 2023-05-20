Derek Lane took advantage of leader Jacob York’s spin with 21 laps to go and then held off Alex Miller to win Friday night’s Late Model Sportsman feature at Kingsport Speedway.
Lane, a Kingsport driver in the No. 28 Chevrolet, engaged in a classic battle for the lead with York’s No. 97 Ford early on. They raced side-by-side for nine laps before York finally pulled out front.
For the next 36 laps, Lane was giving chase to York, looking for his second straight win. But, a dust-up with Alan Miller’s No. 4 car spun York in turn 1 and handed the lead back to Lane.
Out front, Lane found the fast lane around the 3/8-mile concrete oval to win the 75-lap NASCAR Weekly Racing Series headliner. It was Lane’s first win of the season.
“We ran as close as you could get side-by-side for so many laps and never touched,” Lane said. “Jacob and me both were going as hard as we could go. Then, I knew Alex was going to be tough. I had to hit my restarts. It took my car six or seven laps for the tires to stick and do what the car was supposed to do. We were fortunate that we made it work.”
Alex Miller didn’t know immediately after the race what caused his father to ram the back of York’s car. The Erwin driver was just happy that his No. 37 Chevrolet was contending for the win.
“It feels good to get up here towards the front,” Miller said. “We didn’t have anything for Derek and that 28 car. We could hang with them, but couldn’t catch him. We’re knocking on the door and will keep digging. ”
He was able to hold off York, who recovered from the spin to finish third. Track points leader Keith Helton was fourth in the No. 29 Toyota after cutting a tire early. Veteran Brad Teague rounded out the top five in his No. 3 Chevrolet.
Racing with a heavy heart and a lead foot, Teague started the race from the pole. He got shuffled back on a couple of restarts, but worked his way past Helton for fourth with two laps to go.
Helton got back by the following lap, but it was quite the drive for the 75-year-old Johnson City racer following the death of his sister earlier in the week.
“I was trying my heart out,” Teague said. “I haven’t had much rest the last couple of days. I really wanted to win for my sister and also my brother who died a few months ago. The car’s an older car, so that hurts us some. But, we had a good run tonight.”
PURE 4 & STREET STOCK
Johnson City driver Brandon Sutherland won for the second time this season in the Pure 4 ranks. He held off rival John Ketron from Kingsport in the 35-lap feature to win by just .254 seconds.
Sutherland took the lead from pole sitter Chad Jeffers on the opening lap and it wasn’t long until Ketron was giving chase. While Ketron battled throughout, his yellow No. 26 was never able to make the pass on Sutherland’s No. 25 machine.
Defending Pure 4 track champion Kenny Absher finished third in the 21-driver field, followed by Tim Jennings and David Trent.
Jamie Meadows from Wise, Virginia worked his way past early leader Billy Walters on lap 11 and raced to the win in the 25-lap Street Stock feature. It was Meadows’ fourth win of the season in the black No. 11 Camaro.
Luke Fox made a strong charge to finish second, ahead of Rob Austin and Walters. The top four finishers were all in Camaros with Daniel McMurray fifth in a Monte Carlo.
MOD 4 SWEEP
Kevin Canter from Abingdon drove the Dale Earnhardt-inspired black No. 3 Ford to a sweep of Mod 4 races. They were Canter’s third and fourth wins of the season. Chris Amburgey finished second in his No. 17 Mustang and Billy Duty with the Wood Brothers No. 21 paint scheme on his Pontiac was third in both races.
Joshua Collins captured the Beginner Front Wheel Drive victory as Dakota Collins and Roger Wright took the other podium spots.
Racing is scheduled to return to Kingsport Speedway on Friday, June 2.