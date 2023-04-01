This is the second part of our look back at the 30th anniversary of the 1993 Food City 500 weekend and the plane crash that claimed the life of defending NASCAR champion Alan Kulwicki and three others with veteran public relations representative Tom Roberts.
This second part focuses on race winner Rusty Wallace and his close relationship with Kulwicki as Roberts represented both drivers.
The two NASCAR champions made their names on the old American Speed Association (ASA) circuit in the Midwest before moving South. During that time, Kulwicki earned the respect of the Wallace family and grew particularly close with Rusty and his younger brother Kenny.
Wallace did Kulwicki’s signature Polish Victory Lap, a lap around the track in the other direction, after winning the 1993 Food City 500. Always with his old friend on his mind, Wallace did another Polish Victory Lap in 2005 when he scored his final career victory at Martinsville, Virginia.
Although Kulwicki was from Wisconsin and Wallace from Missouri, Roberts remembers how close the two drivers were. He first met them as the public relations representative for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
THE CONNECTION TO BOTH DRIVERS
“I was so blessed to work with Alan and Rusty. The background there was they grew up racing against each other in the ASA Series and knew each other in the grassroots level. The way they respected each other, they helped each other like brothers.
“I got to know them by working at the track in Nashville before they made it to the top ranks of NASCAR. It would be impossible to do today, but back then I was able to work with two different drivers at that level of their careers. Then you think how unique their relationship was.
“Rusty was always two years ahead of Alan and tried to help him in numerous ways. In 1986, when Alan won Rookie of the Year with Quincy’s, it was a one-year deal. Rusty had been working with Alugard, which was a product of BASF Corporation. They wanted to bring to the market their own brand of antifreeze. Alugard had sponsored Rusty, but he moved on and he convinced the BASF people to work with Alan.
“In 1987 when Alan was looking for a crew chief, Rusty was the one who had worked with Paul Andrews on the short tracks and helped put him with Alan. It was a unique situation with me, and a wonderful position to work with both of them.”
DIFFERENT CHARACTERS
“Alan was the trend setter with his educational background and his degree in engineering. He applied his degree in the work arena and racing part-time before he did the racing deal full-time.
“Rusty graduated from Fox High School in suburban St. Louis and he wasn’t the most studious person. It was all racing for him. He was second-generation as his dad raced and even his mom won Powder Puff races. He possessed his own degree in street smarts. He had a good business mind, was excellent in getting and keeping sponsors. He had a charm and charisma.
“Alan looked at how Rusty was able to work a crowd and work with sponsors and drew from that. There was a lot of respect from Rusty’s standpoint of how determined and how stubborn Alan could be, to the point of turning down the opportunity to work for others including Junior Johnson in order to do it his way.”
AWAY FROM THE TRACK
“Alan could be the life of the party outside the race track, but understand the race track was his workplace. When he came in with his briefcase, it was going to his office and you had to respect that.
“Rusty would get his mindset at the race track, but he could still break away from it and multi-task from a thought process. He had people around him doing the work on the car, where Alan was always thinking about what he needed to do on the car.
“The 16 years I worked with Rusty, I’m so thankful there weren’t smart phones and all back then. The days with Buddy Parrott as crew chief, they were fun, but no way people could get away with what we enjoyed back then.”