Kingsport Speedway will feature some major changes for its NASCAR Weekly Series season opener on Saturday. The Late Model Stock and Sportsman classes have been combined for the featured Late Model Sportsman division.
With the combination of classes at Kingsport, the shock rules have been changed and all racers in the featured class will be on Cobra tires, which will be the official supplier for the speedway.
“We’ve made a lot of changes with the Cobra tires, with our classes,” track manager Vern Deel said. “Hopefully, it’s going to make a big difference at Kingsport Speedway.”
Jacob York, driver of the No. 97 Ford Mustang, liked what he saw with the new tires during last Saturday’s testing. The Cobra tires have a harder compound than the Hoosier tires, which teams previously ran, and there’s a different contact patch with the tire and the track.
“The new Cobra Tires are unique. They seem to have made it more of a driver’s track now,” York said. “We’re now trying to find mechanical grip with them and the steel-bodied shocks. It should make interesting racing this year, more in the drivers’ hands. You get the right rear (tire) hot and you have a handful.”
York said the times his Late Model posted in Saturday’s practice were as fast as when they first mounted the tires three weeks earlier.
Overall, there are seven classes racing in Kingsport’s weekly program this season, including Street Stocks, Pure 4, Mod 4, Beginner 4, Bandeloros and Legends. The Beginner 4 is a good way for a driver to make a transition from running go-karts at the Kingsport Miniway to a full-size car.
The Street Stock class has the option of using the Cobra Tires, which Deel said was a major difference in testing.
“Last weekend, we clocked the Street Stock cars on the new Cobra Tires,” Deel said. “They were around a second faster on the Cobra Tires. We’re hoping for all the divisions to pick up. We already have one of the largest Pure 4 car counts around and can’t complain about that one.”
Drivers at the test session appreciated the work that’s been done at the track during the off-season. A couple of items have been remodeling on the buildings on the backstretch and fresh paint throughout the facility.
Daniel McMurray, driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet in the Street Stock division, told how the test session proved valuable in finding a problem with his machine that could have potentially wrecked his season.
“The track is looking nice and we’ve got the car a little faster,” McMurray said. “It was very important for us to come out here and test. I had an engine blow up on me last Thursday and had to change it out. We’ve been able to come back and work on the car some.”
Grandstands open at 1 p.m. with practice for the Late Models to open the day’s action. Qualifying is set for 3:15 p.m. with the green flag for the Mod 4 class set for 4 p.m. Other classes will follow with the program to conclude with a 75-lap feature for the featured Late Model Sportsman class.
SPRING THAW POSTPONED
The “Spring Thaw” at Volunteer Speedway, originally scheduled Thursday-Saturday at Volunteer Speedway, has been postponed until April 14-15.
It is the richest dirt late model race in the South, a $100,000-to-win race sanctioned by the XR Super Series and Valvoline Iron Man Late Model Series.
The track will now feature a Tuesday $10,000-to-win race called the Spring Thaw Warm-Up, a pair of $5,000-to-win features on Friday and the $100,000-to-win main event Saturday.
MUDDY CREEK RACEWAY
North Carolina rider Matthew Burkeen swept 450 and 250 Pro races at the Mega Series opener at Muddy Creek Raceway on Sunday.
Burkeen, who captured the prestigious Cody Gragg Memorial Race at Muddy Creek in 2022, followed up with a couple of dominant rides on his Yamahas. Peyton Jackson, a Husqvarna rider also from North Carolina, finished runner-up in both races.
The season opener brought riders from as far away as Utah and South Dakota to compete. A few local riders broke through with top finishes.
Defending champion Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City captured the second moto and the overall victory in the Vet MX class on a KTM. Jonesborough rider Brian Plasschaert was runner-up on a Honda.
Haden Gang from Piney Flats won the 250B race on a Honda. Bristol riders at different ends of the age spectrum were victorious with the youthful Jay Stanley winning the 85cc, 9-13 class and Eddie Branch taking the 60+ race.
Brandon Hughes from Roan Mountain finished runner-up in both the 30+ and 35+ classes.