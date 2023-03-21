Kingsport Speedway will feature some major changes for its NASCAR Weekly Series season opener on Saturday. The Late Model Stock and Sportsman classes have been combined for the featured Late Model Sportsman division.

With the combination of classes at Kingsport, the shock rules have been changed and all racers in the featured class will be on Cobra tires, which will be the official supplier for the speedway.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

