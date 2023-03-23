Improved performance has been the benchmark for Brad Keselowski this season.
Keselowski is coming off a second-place finish at Atlanta on Sunday. It’s his best finish since taking over the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford, of which he is part owner. The 2012 NASCAR champion has led laps in all five races this season and ranks fifth in the Cup Series point standings.
The 39-year-old Michigan native is on pace to easily surpass last season’s numbers when he had one top-five and six top-10 finishes.
“I’m very pleased with the progress we’ve had this year,” Keselowski said during a Thursday Zoom call to promote the upcoming Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. “Where we ended up in 2022 to where we are in 2023, it’s night and day. We’d like to have a win, but we’ve been in contention at Daytona and Atlanta. Hopefully, we can make it come together.”
Keselowski was leading with one lap to go at Atlanta before his ex-teammate Joey Logano made the pass for the win. Keselowski knew it would take some time to get the No. 6 car back up to speed, but for a driver with 35 career wins, the last coming in April 2021 at Talladega, there is a huge desire to return to victory lane.
Still, he sees some good signs beyond the finishes.
“Our average running position has been higher, which is a good indicator that our team is producing good race cars with higher speeds,” Keselowski said. “Our pit crew has been phenomenal. I’m really proud of the 6 team. Chris Buescher is doing a great job as well. He’s pushing where we have two cars in playoff contention.”
Buescher’s win in the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol was bittersweet for Keselowski. It was a race as a driver that Keselowski was leading with 75 laps to go before a cut tire made him crash into the wall. Still, he got to celebrate as a car owner when Buescher in the No. 17 Ford won the race.
Keselowski is a three-time winner on the Bristol concrete, sweeping races in 2011 and winning the 2020 Food City 500 in front of empty grandstands during the COVID-19 pandemic. All those came with Team Penske, where Keselowski holds the organization’s record of 67 victories in different cars including Bristol wins in Cup and Xfinity Series.
As for the Bristol dirt track, Keselowski has a pair of 11th-place finishes. While solid for someone without experience racing on the clay, Keselowski was disappointed in the results.
“I was frustrated with both of them. Last year, we had a top-five car and I had a problem on the restart where I couldn’t get the car to shift,” he said. “I lost a bunch of spots and ended up cycling back to 12th or so. The 2021 race, we needed a long green flag run and it didn’t happen.”
When describing what it’s like to drive a heavy stock car around the Bristol dirt track, Keselowski certainly sees it much different than being behind the wheel of an exotic sports car.
“Once it starts sliding, you try to ride it out,” he said. “The visibility is really poor. Most dirt races, they’re short with cars that don’t have windshields. It’s kind of like driving a school bus on a dirt road that’s dusty. It’s an interesting experience, nothing like it.”