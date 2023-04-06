You’ve seen the great in-car camera shots during the NASCAR broadcasts. Or perhaps, you’ve been to a major University of Tennessee sporting event and have seen the cool hype videos.

Andy Jeffers has often been the man behind these. Jeffers, who grew up in Johnson City, is the FOX Stage Manager for all three NASCAR national series. He basically runs the FOX TV booth during the broadcasts, working with the producer, director and the on-air talent.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you