You’ve seen the great in-car camera shots during the NASCAR broadcasts. Or perhaps, you’ve been to a major University of Tennessee sporting event and have seen the cool hype videos.
Andy Jeffers has often been the man behind these. Jeffers, who grew up in Johnson City, is the FOX Stage Manager for all three NASCAR national series. He basically runs the FOX TV booth during the broadcasts, working with the producer, director and the on-air talent.
Now living in Knoxville, the University of Tennessee graduate owns Sports & Entertainment Media, which handles all the in-car cameras in the garage, working closely with the FOX production team. It’s a family legacy for Jeffers, whose father Lyn was a former Johnson City Press sports writer and later worked for a quarter-century with CBS, ESPN and others with the in-car cameras.
Andy had embarked on his own career when his father was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2005. Thinking his father had suffered a stroke, NBC asked Andy to fill in since he knew the in-car cameras and how they worked from a sales and marketing aspect.
“I grew up with it so I knew it. Then, I knew enough TV from being at UT working games and live production, so I filled in for dad,” he said. “Unfortunately, we found out it was a tumor. I’ve been doing this full-time since then.”
Jeffers was born in Boone, North Carolina, as his father, an ETSU graduate, did public relations for a company that owned the Tweetsie Railroad and Land of Oz theme parks. He moved to Johnson City at a young age. While he attended several races with his father, baseball was the sport he concentrated on, playing at Science Hill for coach Bob Dempsey.
“I grew up in South Johnson City and the area was awesome,” Jeffers said. “It’s one of the greatest places to grow up. I wanted to branch out after I graduated from Science Hill so I went down with John Dempsey to play baseball at the junior college in Muscle Shoals.
“I played a year there and transferred to Columbia State. I came back to Knoxville and tried walking on at UT. I hit one out of the yard, bounced a couple off the wall and felt good about it. But when I looked down the baseline and saw the coach wasn’t even looking, I knew I had to go do something else.”
After baseball ended, he started work in sports broadcasting at UT where he learned to shoot and edit videos. He worked closely with Barry Rice and Link Hudson who further taught him the value of teamwork and the art of producing the hype videos.
“You felt a part of whatever team you were covering at Tennessee,” Jeffers said. “I really enjoyed that part of it and the friendships you made. You would see the jumbotrons at the games and the game day atmosphere was absolutely amazing.”
With Knoxville a hotbed of production houses for cable television networks, he moved to a company named Beyond Media before coming back to work with his father. Although his father is now gone, the Bristol race weeks are always special, a time to visit with his mother and brother who still live in Johnson City.
Outside of sports, another passion is live music. Passion is a buzzword for Jeffers, who has seen it from an early age.
“Every job I’ve done, the coaches I’ve had, they’ve pushed you and made you think,” Jeffers said. “They’ve created a buzz and passion inside you that make you want to succeed. The people at FOX and NBC, they’re passionate about the sport. It was the same at UT, whether it was Coach (Phil) Fulmer, Coach (Butch) Jones or Coach (Rick) Barnes.
“I love passion and people who truly care about things. When it comes to the in-car cameras, I’m always asking, ‘How we can make it better?’ That’s what I learned from dad. ‘How do you make it better for the sponsors and for the viewers at home?’ I’ve been lucky to have people who work together and share that passion.”
The other part of his job as stage manager means constantly listening to NASCAR race control, the producer and others on the team. For nearly two decades, he got to work alongside Darrell Waltrip, who was his favorite driver from watching races at Bristol decades ago.
He has worked other drivers-turned-analysts including Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Clint Bowyer. He also offers support to the lead announcer with a healthy respect for veteran Mike Joy and those behind the scenes who make the broadcast go smoothly.
“Our group on the FOX side, they’re amazing at what they do,” Jeffers said. “When you’re going live, it’s always exciting. It’s the closest thing I’ve ever had to when I played baseball, that adrenaline you get. You have a lot of great people behind the scenes who support the ones on camera. Being a small part of a such talented team like that is what makes it so much fun.”