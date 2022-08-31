BRISTOL — This time, the father followed in the son’s footsteps.

Felix Hutchinson kept the Super Pro championship of the DER Bracket Series in the family. Hutchinson, a Hampton racer, went enough rounds in his blue Chevy S-10 pickup at Bristol Dragway in Sunday’s season-ending race to clinch the 2022 championship. He follows his son, Josh Owens, who drove a blue dragster to the 2021 Super Pro title.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

