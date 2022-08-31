BRISTOL — This time, the father followed in the son’s footsteps.
Felix Hutchinson kept the Super Pro championship of the DER Bracket Series in the family. Hutchinson, a Hampton racer, went enough rounds in his blue Chevy S-10 pickup at Bristol Dragway in Sunday’s season-ending race to clinch the 2022 championship. He follows his son, Josh Owens, who drove a blue dragster to the 2021 Super Pro title.
“The truck has been doing excellent. When I was late, it would go dead-on and it seemed like everything fell into place,” Hutchinson said. “We’re crazy when we’re here from one class to another. We’re going from my son (Luke) in the Junior Dragsters to my son in the same class as me.
“We’ve all won ‘Wallys’ now and that was a success. Our family just has such dedication to the sport and then Red (Whitmore) and the DER staff, the way they run the program, they’re the unsung heroes.”
Hutchinson ended with 425 points, while three drivers tied with 392 points. Brady Chatman from Kingsport was awarded second, ahead of Bluff City’s Aaron Roberts and Tim Griffith from Cedar Bluff, Virginia. William Daniels from Newland, North Carolina finished fifth in the standings.
Randy Walters from Bluff City captured the Pro championship. Dennis Coffey from Blowing Rock, N.C., and Jake Ball from Johnson City took the second and third spots. Griffith was fourth again and Newport’s Rodney Finchum was fifth.
Kaden Haynes from Mt. Carmel captured the Motorcycle title with six-time champion Jerry Turner from Bluff City the runner-up. Caleb Johnson, the season’s biggest winner from Elizabethton, placed both third and fourth in points with two different entries. Randy Hartley from Piney Flats was fifth.
Other track champions included: John Nelson from Bristol (Sportsman) and Danny Guinn from Bluff City (Trophy). Junior Dragster champions were: Landon Bailey from Abingdon (Division 1), Adeline Porcho from Chuckey (Division 2) and Phillip Radford from Radford, Va. (Division 3). Luke Hutchinson was the runner-up in Division 1.
SATURDAY ACTION
The Chevy S-10 was the vehicle of choice for a trip of Saturday winners, headlined by Cody Spears from Mt. Carmel winning the Super Pro race on a holeshot against final-round opponent Larry Price from Elizabethton. Spears had a .005 reaction time in a truck which he pieced together in 2021. He and wife Jessica had been racing at Greer (S.C.) Dragway where they placed fourth and fifth in the Footbrake points.
“We were done racing at Greer Dragway and it was nice racing at home,” Spears said. “I had a new Rupert carburetor on my truck and was testing some stuff for the upcoming Fall Fling. The truck and racing surface was flawless. I wasn’t worse than a .018 all day. It’s rare that the car and me are on the same day. We really appreciate what Red and the staff does here at the DER Racing Series.
“I’d just like to thank my wife for all her support. She came off a win at Greer last week.”
Dylan Howard, a former Johnson City resident now living in Knoxville, won the Pro final over David Bell, a drag racer from Arkansas. John Isom beat Ryan Vestal in an all-Bristol final in Sportsman. Justin McMillan from Castlewood, Va., beat his father Mike McMillan in the Trophy final.
Haynes rode his Kawasaki to the Motorcycle victory over Jason Young from Lafayette, Va. Junior Dragster winners were: Bailey in Division 1, Porcho in Division 2 and Will Creasman from Leicester, N.C., in Division 3.
SUNDAY ACTION
Former Daniel Boone basketball coach Ryan Arnold from Butler went down the track in 5.789 seconds at 113.73 mph to win Sunday’s Super Pro final over Kenneth Street from Cedar Bluff, Virginia.
Jesse Edens from Bean Station edged Todd McKinney from Elizabethton for the Pro victory. Nelson won the Sportsman final when Tyler Street from Roan Mountain red-lighted. Dustin Dean from Church Hill won on a holeshot against Anthony Gilbert from Lebanon, Va., in the Trophy class. Bryce Acuff from Knoxville was the Motorcycle winner with Joe Gatliff from Bristol the runner-up.
Radford capped off his Junior Dragster 3 championship season by beating Haley Bowers from Blountville in the Sunday final. Other Junior winners were: Titus Wolfe from Boone, N.C. (Division 1) and Braydon McCown from Whitesburg, Kentucky (Division 2).