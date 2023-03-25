KINGSPORT — Keith Helton found the perfect time to strike in the first Late Model Sportsman race on the new Cobra tires Saturday at Kingsport Speeday.
Using superior tire management on the 3/8-mile concrete oval, Helton in the No. 29 Toyota took the lead from former teammate Derek Lane on lap 36 and led the rest of the season-opening, 75-lap feature for the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series.
Helton, a Kingsport racer and previous track champion in the Pure 4 class, talked about winning the first race after track officials combined the Late Model Stock and Sportsman classes. There was also a new rule that teams must run steel shocks and the Cobra tires, which have a harder compound than previous brand Hoosier.
“It means a lot, but I’ve said for years the Pure 4 guys are some of the best drivers and have the most talent out there,” Helton said. “For me to come from Pure 4 and have success is really cool. I’m so glad the Dixons had enough faith to put me in their car. For us get a win right off the bat, it’s awesome.”
He was referring to racer Chase Dixon and his family, who named Helton their driver back in the winter. He also credited veteran crew chief David Roope with giving him the best race car he’s ever driven.
Even with that, Helton had to keep a good pace to finish seven car lengths ahead of runner-up Lance Gatlin. The Morristown driver in the No. 52 Chevrolet didn’t get a break to catch Helton as the race ran caution-free.
“Keith had a really good car tonight and we were just a little off,” Gatlin said. “These tires are a new deal for us. They’re a good tire, but we’ve got to figure them out and make a few tweaks with the air pressure. Yesterday, we were scratching our heads and couldn’t find speed. If you told me then, we would finish second, I would be pleased.”
Lane, another Kingsport driver, finished third in his No. 28 Chevrolet. He started on the outside of row 1, but took the lead from polesitter Alex Miller on the opening lap and held it until Helton drove by.
“It was a guessing game on the tires and we missed it,” Lane said. “As soon as we took the green flag, I knew I was in trouble. They lasted a little longer than I thought they would. We salvaged what we could and had a good points day.”
North Carolina racer Jacob York finished fourth in the No. 97 Ford and Greeneville teenager Austin Walters rounded out the top five.
With the uncertainty of the tires and a mechanical problem with another car, there were only 10 drivers in the feature. Still, there were positives with the main class more competitive than last season.
OTHER CLASSES
Kingsport drivers John Ketron and William Hale traded the lead three times in the 35-lap Pure 4 feature.
Ketron, in the yellow No. 26, took the lead on lap 15 and paced the final 11 circuits. Hale finished second, ahead of defending Pure 4 track champion Kenny Absher. Jason Haribans and Tim Jennings were fourth and fifth.
Billy Waters, a Greene County deputy, held off Jay Swecker and Rob Austin to win the Street Stock feature. It was a green-white-checkered finish after Jay Clendenin spun out prior to the final lap.
Joshua Collins edged Justin Wright in a Beginner Front Wheel Drive Class. Chris Amburgey outdistanced Dennis Arnold and Jessie Amburgey Jr. to win Mod 4.
Other winners were Jacob Bradley in Legends and T.J. Moon in Bandoleros.