KINGSPORT — Keith Helton is 2-for-2 on the season after winning Saturday’s 75-lap Late Model Sportsman feature for the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series at Kingsport Speedway.
Helton, driving the No. 29 Chase Dixon Racing Toyota, caught up to early leader Alex Miller due to a lap-30 caution.
He pulled ahead two laps later and led the rest of the way on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
“The caution was definitely a savior there. I was hoping he would fall off a little bit,” Helton said. “When you’re starting so far back, where I qualified seventh, you have to race to get through everybody. The guy out front can check out. All in all, it was a good day.”
Miller, an Erwin driver in the No. 37 Chevrolet, kept it close after setting fast time with the pole position for the second straight week.
He felt he was in good position to hold off Helton if the caution for a Jeremy Draughn spin hadn’t come out.
“I got burned on the caution and then got the right front (tire) a little hot trying to chase him down,” Miller said. “We just have to come back and try again. I love the new tires here. They put it back in drivers’ hands.”
Miller finished less than a second behind Helton.
Derek Lane, a Kingsport driver, placed third for a second straight week in the No. 28 Chevrolet. Week 1 winner Lance Gatlin finished fourth and Trey Lane rounded out the top five in a field of 12 cars.
“We’re just a little bit off,” Lane said. “We knew when we qualified that something wasn’t right. We went across the scales, moved some stuff around and made some chassis adjustments. The car was better than what it was. We just needed a little more.”
PURE 4
Brandon Sutherland from Johnson City held off Kingsport racer John Ketron on a late-race restart to win the 35-lap Pure 4 feature.
Sutherland, in the black No. 25, had a four-car length lead over Ketron with five laps to go when the caution flew for Ben Prett’s spin in turn 4. It bunched the field back up and took Sutherland a couple of laps before he finally got in front of Ketron.
Ketron, the previous week’s winner in the yellow No. 26 machine, finished second ahead of William Hale, Kenny Absher and Jason Haribans in a strong 21-car field.
OTHER CLASSES
Chris Amburgey drove the white No. 17 Ford Mustang to a second straight win in the Mod 4 feature. Dennis Arnold finished second and Jesse Amburgey Jr. was third.
Jamie Meadows in the black No. 11 Camaro passed the No. 28 Camaro of last week’s winner, Billy Walters, on lap 13 and led the rest of the 25-lap Street Stock feature. Walters held on in a spirited battle for second. Jay Swecker Jr., Rob Austin and Luke Fox, all in Camaros, rounded out the top five.
Joshua Collins and Dakota Collins finished 1-2 in a Beginner FWD race. Kaleb Bradley won a match race over his brother Jacob Bradley in Legends cars. TJ Moon was the Bandolero winner with Hunter Morgan second and Eli Russell third.