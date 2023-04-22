KINGSPORT — Keith Helton remained perfect on the season by winning his third straight Late Model Sportsman feature Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.

It was far from a runaway with three cautions bunching up the field and the fourth on the final lap ending the race under the yellow. The finish put an end to a great battle for second place between Colby Higgins and Derek Lane.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

