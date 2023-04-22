KINGSPORT — Keith Helton remained perfect on the season by winning his third straight Late Model Sportsman feature Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
It was far from a runaway with three cautions bunching up the field and the fourth on the final lap ending the race under the yellow. The finish put an end to a great battle for second place between Colby Higgins and Derek Lane.
Higgins started the race from the pole, but Lane grabbed the top spot on the first lap. Alex Miller then made a pass for the lead on lap 7 and started to pull away, but the first caution brought the field back together.
Miller missed a shift on a lap 19 restart and it allowed Helton to pull away in the No. 29 Toyota. Once in the lead, the Kingsport driver would lead the rest of the way in the 75-lap feature on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
“That was a lot of fun. We started fifth, but worked our way to the front,” Helton said. “It was a great night for Chase Dixon Motorsports with me and Colby 1-2. That’s what we shot for and that’s what we got.”
Higgins, a 19-year-old from Georgia who has competed at Kingsport sporadically through the years, emerged from a side-by-side battle with Lane over the final few laps to take the runner-up spot in the black No. 99 machine.
“We had a really good run. Derek made it interesting, but I was happy with the way we raced each other,” Higgins said. “He’s a really good driver. These cars are so much fun to drive, especially with the new tires this season.”
Lane, another Kingsport racer, piloted the white No. 28 Chevrolet to third. From a lap 63 restart to the end, he and Higgins raced hard, but without contact. Lane made a strategic move earlier in the race, deciding to come into the pits and make an adjustment to the car after spinning his tires.
“I gave up second or third place to come down pit road because I knew the tires wouldn’t last,” Lane said. “It wasn’t easy coming back up through the field, but it paid off.”
Asheville driver Jacob York finished fourth in the No. 97 Ford and Morristown racer Lance Gatlin was fifth in the No. 52 Toyota. There were 12 cars in the featured event.
PURE 4 AND MOD 4
Kingsport driver John Ketron outdueled Johnson City racer Brandon Sutherland to win the 35-lap Pure 4 race. Behind the wheel of the familiar yellow No. 26 Honda, Ketron held off repeated challenges from Sutherland in the black No. 25 machine.
They both battled early on with the red No. 38 car of Chad Jeffers. Defending Pure 4 track champion Kenny Absher finished third and Jeffers wound up fourth. Tim Jennings took the fifth spot in a strong field of 21 cars.
Kevin Canter drove the black No. 3 to the Mod 4 victory. It had a little twist with a yellow instead of a red numeral on the car. Regardless, the reigning seven-time Mod 4 champion was plenty fast.
Canter held off Chris Amburgey, winner of the first two Mod 4 races of the season at Kingsport, for the win. Dennis Arnold placed third, while Ryan Griffin debuted a new car which finished fourth. Tony Casteel rounded out the top five.
OTHER DIVISIONS
There were twin features for the Street Stock division with Jay Swecker driving the No. 77 Camaro to the win in the first race with Jamie Meadows second and Rob Austin third. Meadows powered his No. 11 Camaro to the front in the nightcap as Luke Fox was second and Austin third.
Joshua Collins was the winner of the Beginner Front Wheel Drive feature. Dakota Collins and Roger Wright finished second and third. Jacob Bradley edged his brother, Kaleb, in their Legends car match race.
Hunter Morgan swept Bandolero features with Eli Russell runner-up in the opener and Mardy Roberts III second in the late race.