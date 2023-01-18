Drivers Kevin Harvick, left, and Carl Edwards, right, scuffle in the Nationwide series garage area during practice for the NASCAR Nationwide Series General Dollar 300 auto race at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2008. Kevin Harvick said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, he will retire from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2023 season.
Kevin Harvick celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Food City 250 in Bristol, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 25, 2000. Kevin Harvick said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, he will retire from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2023 season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Drivers Kevin Harvick, left, and Carl Edwards, right, scuffle in the Nationwide series garage area during practice for the NASCAR Nationwide Series General Dollar 300 auto race at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2008. Kevin Harvick said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, he will retire from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2023 season.
Kevin Harvick celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Food City 250 in Bristol, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 25, 2000. Kevin Harvick said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, he will retire from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2023 season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Kevin Harvick was put in the position of replacing one of NASCAR’s greatest legends after tragedy. Over two decades later, he’s ready to put the cap on his own legendary career.
Last week, the 47-year-old announced the 2023 season would be his last behind the wheel of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. It comes 22 years after Harvick made his Cup Series debut at Richard Childress Racing following the tragic death of seven-time Cup series champion Dale Earnhardt.
Not appreciated enough for much of his career, Harvick is tied with Kyle Busch for ninth place all-time with 60 Cup Series victories. He is a series champion, a Daytona 500 winner and a two-time winner of the Bristol Night Race.
With the exception of Bristol dirt, he’s won on all kinds of tracks — superspeedways, intermediate tracks, short tracks and road courses.
To truly appreciate Harvick, one has to go back to his early days. He first started racing go-karts in his hometown of Bakersfield, California, where one of his early rivals was Clint Mears, son of four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Rick Mears.
Harvick started racing stock cars at his hometown track, Mesa Marin Raceway, a high-banked half-mile oval similar to Bristol Motor Speedway. He became a winner on the regional level, winning his first NASCAR Southwest Tour race in 1995.
He won the 1998 NASCAR K&N West (former Winston West) title with five wins in 14 starts. It was also his first full season in the Truck Series. Two years later, he made his NASCAR Xfinity Series (then Busch Series) debut for Richard Childress Racing and won three races.
Harvick was slowly being groomed to race in the Cup Series and take over the No. 30 Chevrolet, one of three RCR entries, when tragedy struck with Earnhardt’s fatal accident at the end of the 2001 Daytona 500.
It’s hard to overemphasize what Harvick did after taking over the car that was painted white with the No. 29 on it. He won races at Atlanta and Chicagoland and finished ninth in the series points, despite running one less race than the rest of the top-10 finishers.
That same season, he won the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships. The next four seasons, with Earnhardt’s shadow still looming large, he had ups and downs in the Cup Series with three wins.
However, he accomplished something in 2002 that fellow California greats never did over their Hall of Fame careers. Harvick won the International Race of Champions (IROC) Series championship. It’s not something that Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon nor Rick Mears was able to do in the equally prepared cars.
From 2003-12, Harvick finished in the top-five of the Cup Series points five times. One measure of his talent is Richard Childress Racing has just one top-five finish in the decade since. It’s similar to Roush-Fenway Racing losing Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth and that team’s struggles after the top drivers left the organization.
Moving to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, Harvick won five races and the Cup Series championship. He’s often been a contender for the title in the years since with six more top-five points finishes.
He had a monster 2020 season with nine wins, but was winless the following year. A testament to the driver-crew chief relationship between he and Rodney Childers — they bounced back to win two races in 2022.
Since teaming up, Harvick and Childers have won 37 races, more than any driver-crew chief combination during that time.
Overall, Harvick’s numbers reveal 60 Cup Series, 47 Xfinity Series (third all-time) and 14 Truck Series victories. His record at Bristol includes three Cup Series, five Xfinity Series and one Truck Series wins.
There is no doubt that Harvick is a first-ballot NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and one of the greatest to ever compete at stock car racing’s top levels.