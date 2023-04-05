Justin Haley and Ty Dillon are looking to turn their seasons around at Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Both drivers have had rough starts to the 2023 campaign, but with their backgrounds of racing on dirt, they see it as an opportunity to shine.
Haley, driver of the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, often races a dirt modified car. He’s also had success in stock cars on dirt, winning an ARCA race on the Illinois State Fairgrounds dirt track in 2016.
He’s hoping Bristol’s clay surface will serve as a great equalizer for his team with just one top-10 finish, an eighth at Las Vegas, in the first seven races.
“It’s a been a struggle at the start of the season” Haley said. “We haven’t had the speed at many tracks. When we’ve shown some speed, we’ve had bad luck. When we’ve had luck, we’ve had terrible races. It’s been up and down, but you have to keep driving forward.”
The Indiana driver had some highlights at Bristol in 2022, including a win in a heat race. However, he also learned how much weather can affect the racing on the Tennessee clay.
“The Bristol dirt race, we ran well there last year,” Haley said. “We got a heat race win, was fast in practice. Then, we weren’t expecting the rain and it changed the track. Hopefully this year, the weather is more predictable and we can adjust. The dirt race is always one of my favorites.”
Because it’s so different than any other race on the Cup Series, Haley said it’s fun with a different feel to it. He’s excited to have Super Late Model star Jonathan Davenport as a teammate for the race as they’ve shared some similar experiences.
“We’ve race a lot of the same tracks when I’m dirt racing,” he said. “It’s been fun to see someone from that world transition over. I think past experience helps, but we will have to see where our cars at.”
Dillon has gotten off to even a worse start in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet with a best finish of 23rd at Atlanta through the first seven races. Like Haley, he said the key is to keep pushing and not let the misfortune take you down.
Now, he comes to Bristol where driving the No. 42 car a year ago, he finished 10th at the Food City Dirt Race. A former winner in the dirt late model ranks, Dillon also won a heat race before the main event.
“I thought we underachieved finishing 10th,” Dillon said. “I fully believe I can win that race. Last year, winning a heat race was a boost of confidence. I grew up dirt racing, so this is my natural style. The first stage, we ran second to (Kyle) Larson and were right with him. A couple of things go different during the race and we’re right there track position-wise where we have a chance to win.”
While many would see another top-10 finish or a top-five as a great accomplishment, Dillon wants more out of Sunday’s race. It’s a rare chance for his team, which lacks the funds and personnel of a Hendrick Motorsports or Team Penske, to be on equal footing with the larger teams.
“My eyes are set on winning the race, not just trying to have a good day,” he said. “It’s something that I think we can take advantage of. We’re going to have a great run at Bristol on dirt.”